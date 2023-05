Wendy’s Adds Google Cloud AI Tech to Drive-Thru Orders as Part of Testing

Martin Rand, co-founder and CEO of Pactum AI, joined Mornings and Maria to discuss Walmart’s latest decision to use artificial intelligence in negotiations with vendors.

Some customers at Wendy’s drive-thru will soon see new artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

A regular customer at Wendy’s in Columbus, Ohio, just got it after the company added Google Cloud’s generative AI technology to the location. The company-owned restaurant will receive her AI chatbot in June as part of a pilot, according to a press release on Tuesday.

Wendy’s says the soon-to-be-tested restaurants will have AI with the “ability to converse with customers, understand bespoke requests, and generate answers to frequently asked questions.” It’s called Wendy’s FreshAI.

A sign advertising Wendy’s breakfast menu. (Paul Weaver/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

“Google Cloud’s generative AI technology creates a huge opportunity to deliver a truly differentiated, faster, frictionless experience to our customers. We can continue to focus on building relationships with the fans who keep coming,” Wendy’s CEO Todd Pennegor was quoted as saying in a release.

SMART FITNESS STUDIO users in Virginia use artificial intelligence to manage their workouts

Wendy’s says it will take what it learns from future pilots and apply that data to “inform future expansion.” At least three-quarters of Wendy’s customers rely on the drive-thru to place orders, according to the release.

Classic Double Cheeseburger and French Fries at Wendy’s in Mount Vernon, Illinois, July 29, 2015. (Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Last week, CKE Restaurant Holdings announced several partnerships as part of its effort to integrate AI into branded drive-thru ordering. Valyant AI, OpenCity and Presto Automation are working with the company.

Fast food chains Carl’s Jr. and Hardy’s belong to CKE restaurants.

Uber pending patent to use AI to ‘pre-match’ riders and drivers

Wendy’s incorporation of AI into Ohio restaurants will mark an expansion of the partnership the company already has with Google Cloud, according to the fast-food chain. The two will partner for the first time in 2021.

TICKER SECURITY LAST CHANGED CHANGES % WEN THE WENDY’S CO. 22.97 +0.11 +0.48%GOOGL ALPHABET INC. 107.35 -0.42 -0.39%

Due to the rapid growth and growing interest in this area, Google has recently ramped up its AI-related efforts. Other companies are making similar efforts.

Google campus in Mountain View, California on September 24, 2019. (Jeff Chiu, Files / AP Newsroom)

Listen to this: Google uses AI to build personalized hearing aids

CEO Sundar Pichai said on the tech giant’s recent earnings call:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxbusiness.com/lifestyle/wendys-adding-google-cloud-ai-tech-drive-thru-ordering-part-test The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos