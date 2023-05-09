Techstar’s DraftKings, HubSpot and Wayfair shine in first quarter earnings





Technology companies and their investors have been on an intense roller coaster ride since the Federal Reserve started raising rates last year, slowing the economy. But this month, some big companies have begun to show that they can thrive even when economic growth slows.

What’s important in the first quarter earnings report over the past week is that companies like DraftKings, Wayfair, HubSpot, and Toast are showing a path to higher profitability, thanks in part to cutting costs and headcount. .

Wayfair has struggled to reduce over-hiring and spending since the midst of the pandemic, when online furniture sales surged. In two layoffs since last summer, the company has cut more than 2,600 of his employees.

Earnings in the first quarter were still down 7% to $2.8 billion, but the company significantly reduced its net loss per share. Wayfairs’ adjusted net loss per share was $1.13, down 42% year-over-year and beating analyst expectations by 58 cents. The improvements are $750 million in annual labor savings, plus other efficiency gains, such as the use of better packaging to reduce the return rate of damaged products by 15% from last summer. reflects the

The company currently expects to be cash flow positive in the second quarter, excluding costs such as stock-based compensation, interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, said the chief executive and co-founder. Niraj Shah told analysts. “We’ve known for some time, but it clearly shows that the Wayfair model is inherently profitable,” Shah said.

Wayfairs’ stock has jumped 17% since its May 4 earnings report.

At HubSpot, profitability also improved faster than sales. Earnings increased 27% to his $502 million, and his adjusted earnings per share more than doubled to $1.20.

CEO Yamini Rangan also impressed analysts by pointing out that customers are rapidly starting to use the company’s new AI capabilities, which are based on ChatGPT. We are in the early stages of transformation, she said.

HubSpots software and data represent the factors that define winners from the impact of generative AI, JP Morgan analyst Mark Murphy wrote in a report on earnings. The company is a rapidly emerging leader in the operationalization of technology, he wrote.

HubSpots stock is up 7% since its May 3 report.

Online gambling giant DraftKings posted first-quarter revenue growth of 84% to $770 million on an adjusted loss of 51 cents per share, down 31% from the same period last year. CEO Jason Robbins told analysts.

DraftKings stock is up 14% since its May 4 report.

And on Tuesday afternoon, Toast reported a 53% increase in revenue to $819 million. At the same time, the company’s operating loss narrowed from $101 million a year earlier to $92 million. Toast shares rose 5% in after-hours trading.

Several other tech companies have not delivered the results investors were hoping for. TripAdvisor’s share price has fallen 7% from his May 3 report, which showed the high cost of acquiring some customers. Definitive Healthcare and Cerence are also disappointing earnings, with their shares down 2% and 13%, respectively, since reporting their first quarter.

Aaron Pressman can be reached at [email protected] Follow him on his Twitter @ampresman.

