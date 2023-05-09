2024 Porsche 718 Spyder RS ​​achieves 493 hp open air horsepower





Porsche has unveiled its most aggressive Boxster model to date, the 718 Spyder RS. The new Spyder RS ​​shares the glorious 4.0-litre 6-cylinder engine of the 911 GT3 and 718 Cayman GT4 RS, producing 493 horsepower and 331 lb-ft of torque. It will arrive at dealers in Spring 2024.

Open Air, 9000 RPM, 493 HP

We’ve been hearing rumors of a GT4 RS equivalent for a while, and Porsche has confirmed it. Besides the Spyder RS ​​being a drop-top, there are some key differences, but Porsche assures in press material that the powertrains are identical. His 4.0-liter six-cylinder engine revs up to 9000 rpm and develops 493 horsepower and 331 lb-ft of torque. This gives him a 79 horsepower advantage over the already powerful 718 Spyder.

Like all other modern Porsches with the RS designation, the Spyder RS ​​is available exclusively with Porsche’s 7-speed PDK automatic transmission. Like the Cayman, the ratio has been shortened to improve acceleration. According to Porsche, the new RS will match Cayman’s paper claim of 3.2 seconds at 60 mph. These are conservative estimates, and we believe the new RS will come closer to his 2.8 second time he set in testing his GT4 RS last spring.

The new RS chassis is a blend of the Cayman GT4 RS and 718 Spyder. Porsche Active Suspension Management and Sport Calibration come standard, and the ride height is 1.2 inches lower than his. The rear features a mechanical limited-slip differential, ball-jointed suspension mounts and 20-inch center-lock forged alloy wheels. It has reduced spring and damper rates compared to the GT4 RS, which will likely impact lap times, but it’s also what Porsche describes as a “more relaxed, distinctive convertible-style setup.”

The front end of the new RS is designed to be nearly identical to the front of the GT4 RS, with a slightly shorter carbon fiber reinforced plastic splitter at the front to allow for the lack of a wing at the rear. Instead, an enlarged and reshaped ducktail spoiler aids rear downforce.

Upgrading to the Weissach package leads to further weight savings. The front hood, door mirror caps, upper and lower side air intakes, and duckbill gurney flaps are replaced with carbon ones. The Weissach package also includes a titanium exhaust inspired by the 2018 limited edition 935.

Deliberate weight reduction

There is only RS model, Porsche thoroughly stuck to weight reduction. This means using fabric door straps instead of interior handles. Additionally, if the weather improves and the driver wants to enjoy the Spyder RS ​​correctly (top down), he will have to manually lower his soft top. Of course, unforgiving weather means getting out of the car and driving around to secure it in place. The entire top weighs just over 40 pounds, a 16-pound reduction compared to the weight of his standard Spyder.

The new Spyder RS ​​will have a starting price of $162,150 when it starts arriving at dealers in Spring 2024. Porsche plans to hold a public premiere of the car at a gala in June, before appearing at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. That’s about $20,000 more premium than the starting price of a comparable Cayman GT4 RS, but Porsche has always been good at getting customers to pay more for less.

