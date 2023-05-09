Forget Password: How to Log in to Google with a Passkey





Password-based logins, dating back to AOL and CompuServe, are a feature of the Internet. But if Google gets their way, it could soon be a thing of the past.

On May 2nd (the day before World Password Day), Google announced Passkey, a new security tool for logging into Google accounts.

A passkey is a new type of login credential that eliminates the need for a password. Authentication requires either biometrics, such as fingerprint or facial recognition, or a PIN or swipe pattern, which Android uses for access. Apple and Microsoft have also said they will adopt passwordless logins.

According to passkey proponents, passkeys are more resistant to phishing attacks and more convenient than managing passwords. Passkey he replaces two-factor authentication (2FA). This can be a burden if the text has to wait until he receives the message and enter a code to access the account.

If you’re interested in a more seamless and secure way to sign in to your Google account, here’s how to enable Google Passkey. Here’s what you should know:

If you use a hardware security key to enter your passkey and sign in to your Google account, Google has its own Titan Security Key. The key works with computers, but can also be connected to most iPhone and Android devices as long as they support USB or NFC.

What are the Google Passkey requirements?

Before setting up Google Passkey, the following requirements must be met: Requirements vary depending on the device you are using.

Mobile devices must be running iOS 16 or Android 9 or higher. For computers, they must be running MacOS Ventura or Windows 10 or later. Also, your web browser must be Chrome 109, Safari 16, or Edge 109 or later. How to set a passkey with Google

Go to g.co/passkeys in any web browser on your phone, tablet, or computer. If you’re already logged into your current Google account, you’ll be asked to enter your regular password to verify your identity. If you need to switch accounts, tap your current email to choose from all your other Google accounts.

Enter your password when prompted, and[次へ]Click. On the next page you will be asked to create a passkey. A pop-up will appear,[続行]Click. Passkeys are stored on your device (such as iCloud Keychain on iOS), but this varies by device.

You will need to follow the prompts and verify your identity using biometrics as required by your device. Once complete, a passkey will be created for that device.

A passkey lets you sign in to Google using your face, fingerprint, screen lock, or hardware security key.

Nelson Aguilar/CNET

Note: You have the option to create a passkey using another device (tablet, external security key). However, the easiest way is to create a passkey on your device.

You can now use your passkey to sign in to your Google Account. If two-factor authentication is enabled, the passkey bypasses his 2FA because it means you physically own the phone. Also, if for some reason you don’t want to use your passkey, you can always log in with your password.

What if I lose my device but need to sign in to my Google Account?

If your device is lost or stolen for any reason, you can still sign in to your Google Account. Using another device with access to your Google account, go to g.co/passkeys, sign in to your account using your normal password, and remove the passkey associated with your lost or stolen device To do.Press the X next to the passkey, then[削除]to remove the passkey and return to using passwords.

Even if you haven’t lost your device, you can remove the passkey and revert to your normal password.

Nelson Aguilar/CNET

