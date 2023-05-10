AIM for Climate Summit Highlights Critical Role of Private Sector Investment, Women’s Leadership in Advancing Climate Action





WASHINGTON, May 9, 2023 – Day 2 of the Agricultural Innovations Mission for Climate (AIM for Climate) Summit will kick off with a keynote address by Mohamed Alamieri, Assistant Secretary for Food Diversity, United Department of Climate Change and Environment. It was opened. United Arab Emirates (UAE) and U.S. Senator Stabenow emphasizes the importance of innovation in climate-smart agriculture and food systems in providing solutions to address food insecurity and climate change said about

In a region experiencing extreme heat, scarcity of arable land and water scarcity, the UAE is working to overcome these obstacles by adopting advanced agricultural techniques that work with, rather than against, the local climate. are taking action to overcome Through AIM for Climate, we work with partners in the United States and around the world to address the climate impacts of the food system. The collaboration aims to mobilize governments and the private sector to provide innovative solutions that can enhance food security while reducing the environmental impact of agriculture, Alamieri said.

We are proud to work with the United States in this effort. We also look forward to highlighting the importance of agricultural innovation at COP28 in the UAE later this year. COP28 will be the ideal platform to highlight the importance of adopting modern agritech as a solution to the global food security and climate change challenges. We believe this path will pave the way for a more sustainable future for all,” he added.

USDA Chief Scientist Chavonda Jacobs-Young hosted a panel of leading female scientists moderated by Sweta Chakraborty, North America CEO of We Don’t Have Time, a climate-focused social media network. A high-level plenary session featuring shared key USDA scientific breakthroughs. Along with Jacobs Young, the plenary session included insights from women leaders in science: Sarah Kapnick, chief scientist at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and Ismahane Elouafi, chief scientist at the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization.

Thanks to groundbreaking research and innovation, Jacobs-Young says we have improved agricultural production and advanced some of the world’s most complex challenges. Our breakthrough research and development is essential to enabling an inclusive, productive, profitable, sustainable and resilient agricultural enterprise. Equitable access to science-based, data-driven information and innovative technology is essential to creating a better world for all of us.

Chakraborty shares authentic stories to help women in science gain a voice in agricultural policy-making and ensure diverse gender, age, ethnicity and geographic perspectives in formulating climate solutions. encouraged to do so.

Hosted by the Gender, Climate Change and Nutrition Integration Initiative and supported by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, the day’s lunch session is themed Innovation for Inclusive Impact: Women at the Center focused on. our food system. Speakers included Emily Reese, President and CEO of CropLife America, Isobel Coleman, Deputy Director of USAID, Marie-Claude, Canada’s Minister of Agriculture, Her Bivo, and Elizabeth Kusens, President and CEO of the United Nations Foundation. was included.

USAID is proud of its commitment and contribution to the AIM for Climate initiative. Ambitious investments in climate-smart agriculture and food systems are critical to ensuring the future security of our warming planet, and real progress is being made. USAID’s deputy director, Isobel Coleman, said: When women have the tools to succeed, they reinvest in their families and communities, creating a multiplier effect that promotes well-being, prosperity and stability.

Ertharin Cousin, former Executive Director of the United Nations World Food Program, delivered the keynote address in the afternoon session, “Call to Action: Investment, Innovation and Implementation.” This session was co-hosted by the Business Council for International Understanding and the Center for International Trade.

To achieve a more sustainable food system, food must be grown and transported in a more efficient and climate-friendly manner. This means expanding farmers’ access to better seeds and tools that more efficiently increase the quality and quantity of their crops. Increase the use of climate-smart farming practices such as precision farming. And invest in regenerative farming systems that address the critical impacts of climate change on our food systems. We have a commitment to transforming agricultural practices, ensuring environmental and human health, and supporting fairer and more sustainable food systems that deliver economic benefits to farmers and all stakeholders across the food system. There is a real opportunity for preemptive action.

Since the launch of AIM for Climates, partners have increased their investment to over $13 billion, launched 51 innovation sprints, and expanded to over 500 partners worldwide. To learn more about AIM for Climate and how to partner, visit aimforclimate.org/#partners.

