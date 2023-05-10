LA County’s first COVID hospitalized patient visits doctor who saved him on anniversary of recovery





LOS ANGELES (KABC) — One of Southern California’s first Covid-19 cases has been discharged after more than two months of life-saving treatment.

At one point he was given a very slim chance of survival.

The man, whom nurses and doctors call “patient zero,” thanked those who cared for him this week on the third anniversary of leaving the hospital after making a full recovery. I got the chance.

In 2020, Studio City’s Greg Garfield was discharged from Providence St. Joseph Medical Center after battling COVID-19 for 64 days. His 31-1 of them on a ventilator.

Now, just three years later, staff welcomed their first patient treated with Coid-19. First hospitalized with the disease in Los Angeles County. Doctors gave him a 1% chance of survival.

“He was very ill. No one who had taken his place would have survived,” said Dr. Ahed Hanna, his neurologist.

ICU nurse Olga Pronina was with Garfield during the struggle. She said his miraculous recovery is one of the reasons she continues to nurse her.

“It’s great to see him doing great things,” Pronina said.

Garfield remembered the ordeal. He survived, but had lost several of his fingers and toes to Covid-19.

“When I woke up, the world had changed. Everything was shutting down. My fingers were black. My fingers were dead. Some of my toes were dead,” Garfield said. rice field.

This reunion is part of the “Hospital Week” celebration. Greg thanked the doctors and nurses while handing out donuts during the early morning shift change.

And for the first time since his recovery, Garfield spent more than half of his time in the hospital fighting for his life.

Garfield’s life partner, AJ Johnson, said, “I had to rely on the team here to make sure he was okay. A lot of people didn’t make it.”

He was one of 13 people who returned from a ski trip to Italy. For Garfield, it will be a long and difficult recovery.

“I had to learn how to eat, how to chew, how to swallow. I had to learn how to walk,” he said.

The doctor did everything he could to keep Garfield alive, but somehow he knew a lot of it was up to him.

“It’s all about the mindset. It’s all about the mindset,” he said.

Garfield’s positive mindset helped him resume skiing soon after his ordeal. I hope that

“It’s good to be on this side of the fence, that’s for sure,” he said.

