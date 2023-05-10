Lee County Board of Education Revises Guardian Program





The Lee County Board of Education plans to revise the Guardian program after unanimously voting to allow selected school personnel to carry guns.

School intimidation and swatting calls are stressful for administrators, faculty, students and parents. School safety is a top priority in light of recent calls and threats.

“Kids are scared every day because they don’t know if it’s going to be a swatting call or if it’s actually going to happen,” said Melissa Giovanelli, a member of the Lee County Board of Education. An extra shield to know someone else is there is a much-needed deterrent.”

The Lee County Board of Education believes staff carrying guns on campus could be a deterrent to that, but planned revisions will allow the board to provide more detail on who is selected in the process. You will be in control. A panel will review your application and the panel will be approved by the Lee County Supervisor and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Other Policy Changes: The LCSO and Safe Schools Office will be notified immediately after a parent is disciplined or terminated. Parents must carry only approved and issued firearms and related equipment and have no control over student discipline.

46 counties already have parents in school. Lee County has received threats and swatting calls over the past six months, but the idea of ​​a Guardian program has generated mixed reactions when first reading the proposed policy.

One parent said, “Allowing more guns on campus doesn’t make the campus feel safer, either as a teacher or as a parent.”

“Lots of kids can get hurt very quickly in just a few minutes,” said another. I… might be able to contain him for a short time… until reinforcements arrive.”

If your application to the Guardian Program is approved, you will be contacted by a school safety specialist to facilitate the process. Final approval rests with the superintendent.

Once the guardian is approved by the LCSO and superintendent, a background check including psychological evaluation and drug screening will be scheduled. The employee will also receive the required legal training and other requirements set by her LCSO.

A second meeting and hearing on the Guardian Program is scheduled for Tuesday evening at 6:30 pm.

