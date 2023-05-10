Tech Titans Innovation Collider Hosts Innovation Showcase at UT Dallas » Dallas innovates





Neha Kunte, CEO of MNK Infotech. Srii Srinivasan, CEO of Chargeback Gurus. Her partner, Wendi McGowan-Ellis, founding general of Cassandra Capital. And Shanthi Rajaram, CEO of Amazech Solutions, discusses what it takes to be a successful entrepreneur in the Tech Titans Innovation Collider.

The Richardson-based Tech Titans Innovation Collider will host its 2023 Innovation Showcase on May 11th from 1:00pm to 6:00pm. Venture Capital, Private Equity, Corporate Venture/M&A Firms, Family Office Investors, and others from across the country will be in this showcase.

A unique event that promotes business opportunities between entrepreneurs and investors.

Held at the UT Dallas Campus

The event will be held at the University of Texas at Dallas campus in the UTDesign Makerspace-Synergy Park North building adjacent to Synergy Park.

According to Tech Titans, eight presenters will be invited to a 10-minute presentation to pitch their business and answer questions from an investor audience.

8 exhibiting companies

The eight presenters include Ceres Technology, MLabs Industries, Polytok, Climatetekk, Code Report, Ovulus Data, Essential Knowledge Systems and Skyllful.

According to Tech Titans, the showcase will consist of panel discussions, presentations and a reception.

Neha Kunte (CEO of MNK Infotech), Srii Srinivasan (Co-Founder, Ex-CEO, Current Director of Chargeback Gurus), Wendi McGowan-Ellis (Founding General Partner of Cassandra Capital), and Shanthi Rajaram (CEO of Amazech Solutions) Let’s talk about what it takes to be a successful home.

Innovation showcase agenda

1:00 pm – Panel discussion with Neha Kunte, Srii Srinivasan, Wendi McGowan-Ellis, and Shanthi Rajaram.

2:00 PM – Each presenting company will have approximately 10 minutes to present their business and answer questions from the investor audience.

4:00pm – All are invited to a reception where presenters and investors will provide networking opportunities.

The showcase is free for Tech Titans members and $10 for non-members. Registration required.

