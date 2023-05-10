



Google’s ubiquitousness seems to qualify it as a search engine, not a search engine. Its cultural influence is so deep that Google has become a verb and many people use Google as their default browser page.

With a global search engine market share of around 86%, according to Statista, the fact that Google is an important part of most people’s daily lives is no exaggeration.

GOBankingRates Googled some numbers about Alphabet, Google’s parent company, to understand what this significance means for investors. Learn about a company’s net worth and other factors to consider before investing.

About Google

headquarters

mountain view, california

year of establishment

1998

Founder

Sergey Brin, Larry Page

CEO

Sundar Pichai

google value

Alphabet (GOOG) stock in 52-week range

$83.45 $123.26

Earnings in Q3 2022

$69.8 billion

Shareholders’ equity

$260.89 billion

What is Google’s Net Worth?

Google’s net worth can be calculated by subtracting the company’s liabilities from its assets. Similarly, shareholders’ equity, which equals total assets minus total liabilities, is essentially the net worth of the company. Alphabets’ total shareholders’ equity for the quarter ended March 31 was $260.89 billion, the highest in five years.

What is Google worth today?

In early 2020, Alphabet became the third American technology company to reach a $1 trillion valuation, joining Apple and Microsoft with Tesla and Amazon joining the club.

The price of GOOG, an Alphabets Class C stock, rose to $108.24 as of May 8, 2023, bringing the market capitalization of Google’s parent company to $1.37 trillion as of the same date. In addition to the Class C shares, there are shares of GOOGL, Alphabet’s Class A common stock. Both types of shares currently trade at relatively similar prices.

What is market capitalization?

Market capitalization is one of several metrics that investors use to measure a company’s value. Market capitalization is the combined value of all companies’ stocks and gives us an idea of ​​how much investors value a company based on its trading price. This number is calculated by multiplying the number of shares outstanding by the current trading price, so it can change as much as the stock price.

Alphabet’s stock has soared to $123.26 over the past year, but the company is susceptible to market volatility, likely as a result of competition from tech giants such as Apple and Amazon. Alphabets stock hit a 52-week low of $83.45. Fluctuations in stock prices have caused large fluctuations in market capitalization over the same period. As of May 8, Google’s stock price is $108.24 and its market capitalization is $1.37 trillion.

Alphabet Top 10 Shareholders

GOOGL has a high level of institutional ownership of 61.45%. The top 10 shareholders of Alphabets Class A Shares are:

shareholder

Percentage of shares

The Vanguard Group Inc.

7.68%

BlackRock Co., Ltd.

4.47%

SgA Funds Management, Inc.

3.64%

Fidelity Management & Research, Inc.

3.37%

Geode Capital Management LLC

1.97%

T. Rowe Price Associates

1.91%

Norwegian Bank Investment Management

1.59%

Wellington Management Company LLP

1.20%

Massachusetts Financial Services

1.03%

Northern Trust Investments Inc.

1.02%

Founder of Google

Google was founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin. The two met at Stanford University in 1995 and worked together on a search engine called Backrub. Google is a play on the word googol, a 1 followed by 100 zeros. The name beautifully sums up Google’s mission to organize the world’s information and make it universally accessible and usable.

As of May 8, Page has a net worth of $98 billion and Brynn has a net worth of $93 billion.

Major product lines that contribute to earnings

Alphabet announced its first quarter 2023 earnings on April 25. The company generated revenue of approximately $69.8 billion, up 6% year-over-year, despite lower advertising revenue. Alphabet’s diluted earnings per share were $1.17, down from $1.23 he had a year ago.

Alphabet’s Q1 2023 earnings report highlights several areas that have contributed to its success. One is the number of layoffs the company has made, cutting his $2.6 billion in fees related to employees and office space.

Another aspect that boosted Alphabet’s earnings was a $988 million reduction in depreciation due to changes in the estimated useful lives of its servers and network equipment.

Finally, the earnings report acknowledges changes in the timing of annual employee stock-based compensation awards.

Is Google worth the money?

Experts say the stock is expected to rise 16% over the next three months, giving it a 90% chance of staying between $117.96 and $131.36 at the end of that period. Analysts have positive expectations for the stock and suggest it as a buy candidate.

Learn more about GOBankingRates

Sam DiSalvo, Daria Uhlig, and Sean Dennison contributed reporting for this article.

Data is current as of May 8, 2023 and is subject to change.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: What Is Google Worth?

