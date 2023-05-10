The impact of the Indianapolis 500 on American automotive innovation





How a 1965 Lotus Ford race car revolutionized the Indy 500

No, British Invasion was not specifically developed by the Indy 500, but the arrival of the British brand in the early 1960s completely changed the name of the game in the Indy 500 race.

The sport stagnated a bit in terms of chassis design after World War II, so most American Indy 500 entrants competed in big, heavy roadsters or front-engined cars. Jack Brabham appeared in his 1961 rear his engined machine and its elegant handling means that this new engine his layout could give him a distinct advantage at Grands Prix as well as at the oval. highlighted the fact that This wasn’t the first rear engine car to show up at Indy, but it was the first to make a statement.

But the Indy racers didn’t really pay attention until Colin Chapman showed up with Lotus. In 1963, the Ford-powered machine finished second in his place, surprising naysayers who could not believe such a small and light car could be competitive. The following year, Jim Clark took the rear-engined Lotus to pole position and won the following year. The rear-engined design proved so desirable that 1964 was the last Indy 500 to be won by a front-engined roadster.

