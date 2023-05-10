Breaking down the hot wall of computer innovation





As computers and other electronic devices become faster and more powerful, they are approaching undeniable physical limits. It is the heat generated when the information-carrying electrons move through the semiconductor.

Ran Chen

Making heat is a fundamental limitation that prevents further development of electronic devices. Ran Cheng, an assistant professor of electrical and computer engineering at UCRs Bones Institute of Technology, said, “Our computers are so much faster than they were 20 years ago that they’re basically hitting a bottleneck. ‘ said.

Workarounds, such as cooling systems that consume a lot of energy and water in warehouse-sized data centers run by Google and other big tech companies, can be used to speed up artificial intelligence, machine learning, video streaming, and other applications. Effective only when high speed is required. Faster computer processing and memory retrieval.

Still, Cheng envisions a cooler future.

In a recent paper entitled “Coherent Antiferromagnetic Spintronics”, published in Nature Materials, Chen and his collaborators at Tohoku University (Sendai, Japan) and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology describe the emerging field of antiferromagnetic spintronics. 10 years of research progress in The promise of moving beyond today’s world where electrons move in semiconductors.

In this future, information will be transferred without generating significant heat in the form of the magnon, the fundamental quantum unit of rotating magnetic moment. Because the magnetic moment can rotate in different directions along the anchor axis, that quantum-excited magnon can be used to encode and transfer information in the binary language that establishes the foundation of today’s computing. But that’s just the beginning.

For binary manipulation, you just encode zeros and ones in the counterclockwise and clockwise rotation of the magnetic moment, says Cheng. What is interesting, however, is that antiferromagnetic insulators may be used to transfer and process quantum information beyond just 0s and 1s.

In addition to energy savings and quantum manipulation, antiferromagnetic spintronics also offer significant speed advantages over semiconductor electronics. The technology could enable computer processing and memory storage and retrieval to be performed 100 times faster than electrons can move through semiconductors. If the same level of performance was achieved by electrons moving through semiconductors at ultra-fast speeds, the enormous heat generated would simply melt a cell phone, laptop or desktop computer, Chen said. .

The Chengs paper describes a series of important discoveries in coherent antiferromagnetic spintronics, including spin generation and transport, electrically driven spin rotation, and related ultrafast spintronic effects. The paper also outlines areas of immediate interest for this technology to be commercialized. This includes finding ways to interface high-speed transfer of information to other components of the device, visualizing magnetic switching processes, and exploring new quantum effects in magnons.

Cheng said that when trying to integrate Magnon with other integrated circuits, the interface needs to be perfect. So I think there are still a lot of practical issues that need to be resolved in the near future.

(Cover: Conceptual diagram/Getty Images)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.ucr.edu/articles/2023/05/09/breaking-heat-barrier-computer-innovation The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos