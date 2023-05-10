How Google protects anchor text signals from spam sites





During the Google SEO office hours session, Duy Nguyen of Google’s Search Quality team answered questions about links on spam sites and their relationship to trust.

It was interesting to hear that Googlers said they protect anchor text signals. It’s not generally discussed.

Building trust with Google is an important consideration for many publishers and SEOs.

The idea is that “trust” helps sites get indexed and properly ranked.

It’s also known to have no “trust” metric, which can confuse some of the search community.

How can you trust an algorithm if it’s not measuring something?

Googlers don’t really answer that question, but there are patents and research papers that give an idea.

Google doesn’t trust links from spam sites

A person who submitted a question to SEO Office Hours asked:

“If a domain is penalized, will outbound links from that domain be affected?”

Google employee Duy Nguyen said:

“By ‘penalizing’, I assume you mean that the domain has been downgraded by a spam algorithm or by manual intervention.

In general, we do not trust links from sites known to be spam.

This helps maintain the quality of the anchor signal. ”

trust and link

Googlers talk about trust, but they’re clearly talking about whether the algorithm trusts or doesn’t trust something.

This does not mean that links on spam sites are not counted. In particular, this means that it doesn’t count anchor text signals.

The SEO community talks about “building trust”, but in this case it’s important not to actually build spam.

How does Google determine if a site is spam?

Not all sites are penalized and manual action is not taken. Some sites aren’t indexed, but that’s the job of Google’s Spam Brain. It’s an AI platform that analyzes web pages at different points in time, starting at crawl time.

The Spam Brain Platform works like this:

Index GatekeeperSpam Brain blocks sites when crawling. This includes content discovered through search consoles and sitemaps. Spam Brain, which tracks indexed spam, also detects indexed spam when a site is considered for ranking.

How the Spam Brain platform works is to train an AI based on the knowledge Google has about spam.

Here’s what Google has to say about how Spam’s brain works:

“Over the past year, our deep knowledge of spam combined with AI has allowed us to build our own anti-spam AI that has been very effective at capturing trends in both known and emerging spam.”

I’m not sure what Google refers to as “spam knowledge”, but there are various patents and research papers about it.

For those who want to delve deeper into this topic, consider reading an article I wrote on the concept of link distance ranking algorithms, a method of ranking links.

We also published a comprehensive article on multiple research papers describing link-related algorithms explaining what the Penguin Algorithm is.

Many of the patents and research papers are from within the last decade, but nothing else has been published by search engines or university researchers since then.

The significance of these patents and research papers is that they could potentially be incorporated into Google’s algorithms in other ways, such as training or AI like Spam Brain.

The patent discussed in the Link Distance Ranking article describes a method of assigning page ranking scores based on the distance between a set of authoritative “seed sites” and the pages they link to. Seed sites are like a starting point for calculating regular and non-regular sites (i.e. spam).

Intuitively, the farther a site is from the seed site, the more likely it is to be considered spam. This part of judging spamminess by link distance is discussed in the research paper cited in his previously referenced Penguin article.

The patent (Producing a Ranking for Pages Using Distances in a Web-link Graph) explains:

“The system then assigns a length to the link based on the properties of the link and the page attached to the link.

The system then calculates the shortest distance from the set of seed pages to each page in the set based on the length of the links between the pages.

The system then determines a ranking score for each page in the page set based on the calculated shortest distance. ”

Collapsed link graph

The same patent also mentions what is known as a contracted link graph.

But there’s not just one patent that discusses the shrinking link graph. Collapsible link graphs have also been explored outside of Google.

A link graph is like a map of the Internet created by mapping links.

A reduced link graph removes low-quality links and related sites.

What’s left is what’s called a collapsed link graph.

The following is a quote from the Google patent referenced above.

“Shrink Link Graph

Note that the links participating in the k shortest paths from the seed to the page constitute a subgraph containing all the links “flow” ranked from the seed.

Although this subgraph contains far fewer links than the original link graph, the k shortest paths from the seed of this subgraph to each page are the same length as the paths in the original graph.

…furthermore, the rank flow to each page can be backtracked to the nearest k seed through this subgraph path. ”

Google doesn’t trust links from punished sites

It’s kind of obvious that Google doesn’t trust links from websites that have been punished.

However, you may not know if your site has been penalized by Spam Brain or flagged as spam.

Before attempting to get a link from a site, we recommend researching whether the site is untrustworthy.

In my opinion, third party metrics should not be used to make such business decisions, as the calculations used to generate the scores are hidden.

If your site already links to potentially spammy sites that contain inbound links from paid links such as PBNs (private blog networks), then your site is probably a spam site.

Featured image from Shutterstock/Krakenimages.com

See SEO Office Hours:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.searchenginejournal.com/google-on-protecting-anchor-text-signal-from-spam-site-influence/486477/

