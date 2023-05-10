



It’s not surprising to hear that when Victor Mukolla was a kid, he loved Transformers just as many others have for decades. When you realize you’re talking about Transformers, you know Mukola is special, rather than a toy-turned-cartoon-turned-movie franchise.

Growing up, I’ve always been very passionate and interested in electricity, said Mukora, who plans to graduate from the Faculty of Science this spring with a degree in Computational Modeling and Data Analysis. .

Mukola, who immigrated to the United States from Kenya at a young age, said electricity was one of the words he was most proud of spelling in first grade. Look, I doodled a substation on a piece of paper and stood outside the fence of a local facility with my uncle so we could see up close what a substation would look like.

When assigned to do an independent research project in sixth grade, he chose to work on a hydropower-based project. As his interest in electricity grew, he began to explore other ways of harnessing energy: solar energy.

Solar energy was interesting at the time, Mukora said. Solar power is native to Africa and is very suitable as it receives a huge amount of sunlight every minute.

The topic haunted me through 7th and 8th grade, and even into high school. I really started to see that solar energy could be a huge resource for my country Kenya, Africa and the whole in general.

During his high school magnet program, Mukora became interested in using computer science as a tool to improve the affordability and efficiency of solar panels. He worked on a project focused on devising a real-time machine learning model for solar panels. The goal was not only to predict energy in real time, but also to understand how weather conditions affect the panels and use that information to optimize panel design and placement.

This ambitious project did not lead to ideal results, but it laid the groundwork for Mukolla’s continued research at Virginia Tech. He first joined his DataBridge program hosted by the university library, working with his Anne M. Brown, Assistant Professor of Research and Informatics, and her DataBridge Manager, Jonathan Briganti.

In the early stages of Mukoras’ undergraduate research, he used a variety of predictive models to analyze datasets from UK Power Networks. This dataset provided information on the environmental variables along with the corresponding solar panel power generation values. Mukora wanted to use that data to understand how temperature affects solar panels relative to and in the presence of other factors such as atmospheric pressure and cloud cover. With the help of his advisors, this research was eventually published as a single author in the Virginia Journal of Business, Technology, and Science.

My entire research project is based on understanding different aspects of how environmental conditions affect panels and how to optimize panel design from that, Mukora said. I’m here. Our research is very computational and very data-analytical based, but ultimately we hope to merge that research area with actual materials science and semiconductor physics for solar cells.

