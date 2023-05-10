I/O FLIP uses generative AI to give a classic card game a twist





Posted by Jay Chang, Product Marketing Manager, Flutter & Dart and Glenn Cameron, Product Marketing Manager, Core ML

I/O FLIP is an AI-designed version of the classic card game from Google, created to encourage developers to experiment with what’s possible with Google’s new generative AI technology. Thousands of custom character images of him were pre-generated using DreamBooth on Muse and their descriptions were written using his PaLM API. His UI and backend for the game was built with his Flutter and Dart, with a suite of Firebase tools for hosting and sharing, and Cloud Run for scaling.

When a user plays an I/O FLIP:

Choose a character class and power to generate a pack of 12 cards Choose 3 cards from a pack to create a team Enter a match and win the best of 3 Compete in multiple matches Win streaks to seize your chances Create leaderboards Share decks with players around the world

Let’s dig into how we built the game.

Flutter and Dart: User Interfaces, Holographic Effects, and Backends

I/O FLIP’s game logic and UI builds on the foundation provided by the Flutter casual game toolkit features, such as audio functionality and app navigation with the go_router package. Since FLIP is a web app, it was important for it to be responsive. This meant that it resized according to the user’s screen size, and it was important to receive input from a variety of devices, mobile, tablet, and desktop.

Game cards are a good place to start, as much of FLIP’s logic is based on game cards. Each card consists of an image and description of one of Google’s four mascots (Dash, Sparky, Dino, Android). Both are based on the class and power the user has chosen at the start of the game. Cards are randomly assigned an elemental force (Air, Water, Fire, Metal, Earth) and a number from 10 to 100 that indicates the strength of the card. Elemental powers can affect each other in matched play, as shown in the image below.

Elemental power is not just for show. As illustrated in the image above, if a card is on the wrong edge of an elemental matchup, the card receives a 10 point penalty.

Speaking of matches, each match is a best of three. The winner continues to play with their chosen hand and starts (or continues) the streak, while the loser can either share the hand or pick a new hand and try again.

New Flutter and Dart features helped us quickly bring this to life. Applies a special holographic effect to some cards, which are the only 100 point cards in the game.

Dreambooth on Muse and PaLM APIs: AI-generated images and descriptions

Each card in I/O FLIP is unique as it contains AI-generated images and descriptions.

Images were pre-generated using two technologies developed from Google Research. Muse is a text-to-image AI model from the Imagen family of models, and DreamBooth is a technology running on top of Muse that enables text-to-image personalization. An image model for generating new images of a given subject using a small set of your own images for training.

The card descriptions were prototyped in MakerSuite and pre-generated using the PaLM API, which accesses Google’s large language model. Based on the powers the player chose at the start of the game, they may get card descriptions that provide context to the image, including the character’s special powers such as: He loves to cast spells and make people laugh. Join the PaLM API and MakerSuite waitlist here.

Flutter is used to compose a card from a name, description, image and power using the GameCard widget. When a card is created, a border is applied to indicate its elements. If you are lucky enough to see a hologram card, a special foil shader effect will be applied to your design.

Firebase: Game hosting, sharing, real-time gameplay

Cloud Storage for Firebase stores all images, descriptions, elements, and numbers that generate a player’s deck of cards. Firestore tracks the “best winning streak” leaderboard with a new leader added using the fireart package.

In all cases where your Flutter app accesses Firestore directly, use App Check to ensure that only code you write is allowed, and Firebase Security Rules to ensure your code can only access data and not modify it. made it possible to add have the authority to

Dart Frog: sharing code between backend and frontend

I/O FLIP needed more ways to prevent cheating. Dartfrog came in handy here. This not only allowed me to keep the game he logic, such as the winner of each round, in the backend, but also allowed me to share this code between the Flutter frontend and the Firestore backend. I was writing the backend and frontend code in the same language, which made it a little faster.

I/O FLIP is most fun when lots of players are playing online. By deploying an I/O FLIP Dart Frog server on Cloud Run, your game can take advantage of features like autoscaling to handle many players at once.

Finally, Dart Frog also allows you to download or share your cards on social media. At the end of the round, players can choose to download or share to Twitter or Facebook. Dart Frog generates a pre-populated post when a user clicks a share button. This post also includes the text to share and a link to a web page containing the corresponding hand or card and a button for visitors to play the game.

try it yourself

We hope that you have had the opportunity to experiment with I/O FLIP and that it has inspired you to think about how to safely and responsibly use generative AI in your products. We’ve open sourced the code for I/O FLIP so you can take a closer look at how we built it. If you’d like to try out the generative AI technology used in I/O FLIP, join us at Google I/O to learn more.

