AFRL, University of Arizona Promote Collaboration with Tech Collider Event > Wright Patterson AFB > View Article





Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio —

The Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) hosted the University Tech Collider Working Group April 13-14, 2023 at the Rotunda at the Science and Technology Park in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Innovation Alliance and the University of Arizona.

More than 40 attendees from AFRL’s Space Vehicles Directorate, Directed Energy Directorate, the University of Arizona, and others attended, addressing the critical need for information sharing and collaboration between university partners and AFRL.

“This venue enabled an exchange of understanding about what opportunities exist within the Air Force Research Laboratory for collaboration with universities, and provided a sense of current expertise and ongoing research activities. . [the University of] said Dr. Nicholas J. Morley, Senior Scientist, AFRL High Power Photonics.

This two-day event features scientific presentations and AFRL tours to advance knowledge of career opportunities for students at the University of Arizona, advanced technological developments in Arizona, and science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education outreach. An expansion of the initiative has taken place. Shannon Carr, Project Manager, AFRL Directed Energy Directorate, said:

Dr. Cody Nichols, Associate Director of National Security Programs at the University of Arizona, said: “It was very helpful to be able to have such conversations with AFRL experts and discuss what our faculty members are working on.”

Historically, AFRL and its Directed Energy Directorate in particular have had strong ties to the optical sciences at the University of Arizona, and technology collider events have expanded to other engineering and scientific disciplines that also touch on high-energy needs. acted as a branching point for According to Morley, it promotes directed energy research.

“You can’t beat the direct nature of these opportunities,” Nichols said. “Sharing, learning, and iterating on ideas face-to-face in an environment that fosters open exchange really accomplishes what we hoped to achieve.AFRL Arranges Lab Tour So, allowing our faculty to observe some of the specific research activities was a huge achievement.”

Carr said events like the University Tech Collider Working Group have been underway since 2018, but coronavirus concerns have postponed in-person events. A small virtual event was held in 2020 and was deemed a success, but the decision was made to pursue a larger in-person event.

“We wanted to scale it,” says Carr. “One of the most valuable parts of him is that people can meet in person and have the time and space to talk face-to-face with the people they work with.”

In the future, Morley said, AFRL hopes to use technology collider events as a branching point and expand into other engineering and scientific disciplines that interact with AFRL’s strong directed energy research needs.

“This event serves as an element of a broader push to make better use of local expertise across the Rio Grande Corridor,” Morley said. “We are reaching out [the University of] Other colleges bordering Arizona and New Mexico are looking to enhance the collaborative working experience in the area. ”

About AFRL

The Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) is the Air Force’s primary scientific research and development center. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development and integration of affordable combat technologies for aviation, space and cyberspace forces. With more than 11,500 employees in nine technology areas and 40 operations worldwide, AFRL has a diverse portfolio of science and technology, from basic to advanced research and technology development. offers. For more information, please visit www.afresearchlab.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wpafb.af.mil/News/Article-Display/Article/3389989/afrl-university-of-arizona-foster-collaboration-at-tech-collider-event/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]bsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos