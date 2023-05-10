Finding the Right Balance of Innovation, Ethics and Sustainability in Retail Technology — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology is leading the way, with a range of high-profile startups such as AiFi, Trigo, and Standard AI garnering attention.

But when it comes to frictionless shopping, how do retailers find the right balance between innovation, ethics and environmental responsibility?

Oliver Grob, Chief Director of Digital Transformation at SAP, said in a LinkedIn post:

One of the key technologies behind this trend is computer vision. This allows stores to track customers and their purchases in real time without the need for checkout lines or physical interactions.

However, this often requires a large number of cameras on the ceiling, constantly capturing footage of customers and their movements. While this certainly improves efficiency and reduces wait times, it raises important questions about sustainability and customer experience.

On the other hand, as Grob observed, having tens or hundreds of cameras running all the time consumes a lot of energy and generates heat, which can contribute to climate change and increased operating costs.

Additionally, some customers find constant surveillance uncomfortable or even infringing, which can lead to potential trust issues and negative feedback.

On the other hand, if done right, frictionless shopping can be a game changer for both retailers and customers.

By leveraging computer vision and other cutting-edge technologies, stores can personalize the shopping experience, recommend relevant products, and even prevent theft and fraud while reducing labor costs and waiting times.

Grob concludes: The question, then, is how retailers can balance the benefits of frictionless shopping with the potential drawbacks of over-monitoring and energy consumption.

Ultimately, the key to sustainable, customer-centric and frictionless shopping lies in finding the right balance between innovation, ethics and environmental responsibility.

Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

next normal?

Zippin CEO and co-founder Krishna Motukuri says no checkout is the next retail norm.

In a tweet posted earlier this year, he said: It has spread rapidly in stadiums and airports in the United States and spread around the world. Self-checkout and scan-and-go are too much friction to survive in the long run.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://retailtechinnovationhub.com/home/2023/5/9/frictionless-shopping-finding-the-right-balance-between-retail-technology-innovation-ethics-and-sustainability The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos