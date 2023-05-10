Google Stock: Buy under $100 (NASDAQ:GOOG)





Rose

how did you get here

Since June 2019, I have only invested in Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)(NASDAQ:GOOG). If I bought a single batch, the cost base would be around $53-55 and I am happy with the performance. . S&P 500 (SPY):

Data from YCharts

However, my cost base is about $93, so it’s up about 15% at this point. How did that happen? Well, I set a small initial position. Then added in the middle and added in the middle. Therefore, I am not hitting the jackpot. This is the nature of dollar cost averaging.

In any case, there are many fears in the air right now about inflation, recession, and so on. This is nothing new. There is always something to worry about when it comes to macroeconomics. everytime.

So generally speaking I try not to predict how the wind is blowing. Broadly speaking, I follow Warren Buffett’s approach.

Well, think about it. There is an economist with an IQ of 160 who spends his life studying it, can he name one super rich economist who has ever made money on securities?

Instead, I usually work hard on the foundations. I don’t spend a lot of time on charting and technicals, but these tools can help a little. Usually I focus on the basics and try to keep it very simple.

Today, in this article, we will do something a little different. I only see GOOGL as an advertising company. Frankly, that’s it, no matter what anyone else says. The numbers show that:

78% of Alphabet’s revenue is from advertising (Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) – FORM 10-Q | Quarterly Report)

Yes, I did some simple math. 78% of GOOGL’s revenue comes from advertising. I’m not going to spend time on balance sheets, cash holdings, or any of the usual metrics. I’m going to do something a little different.

Is advertising good business?

Simply put, advertising is a good business, but it’s not a great business. Here’s a quick explanation of why. This is best done with some references and citations.

IBIS World status (updated January 2023):

The market size of the advertising agency industry in the United States will grow at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2017 to 2022.

and…

The increase in total US advertising spending shows that companies are willing to cover the cost of advertising, which benefits advertising agencies. By 2023, total advertising spend is expected to grow, representing a potential opportunity for the industry.

So this was before the recent banking crisis and the rise of shadow banking. But as I said above, the macro problem is always year after year. The bottom line is that general advertising trends are rising, but not significantly.

Moving on, generally speaking, you’ll find that the profit margins for advertising are pretty high and even awesome. This is a top level overview of GOOGL. It does not specifically split ads. But I’m sure you get the point:

GOOGL profit margin (finding alpha)

Further, to elaborate a bit, PwC shows that it expects a CAGR of 6.5% for Internet advertising in the US. So we expect the overall market to grow, and the profit margins in this market are generally good, maybe even better.

You can put a lot of time into this, but the story is the same over and over again. Advertising, especially online and digital advertising, is growing and the profit margins are pretty acceptable. GOOGL is particularly good. See above.

Because of the spirit of the times…

How’s the recession? I think Albert Lin did a good job of explaining how I feel about this in terms of GOOGL and advertising.

During a recession, advertisers will have to work harder to justify all marketing spend spent, with ROAS (return on advertising spend) being a top priority. This means that commercially driven, bottom-funnel digital advertising such as Google Search and Amazon Advertising (AMZN) can be treated as a relatively safe haven from a budget perspective. Additionally, as consumers plan less travel and eat out less during a recession (as they did during COVID-19), online activity could actually increase, increasing the amount of time spent on services like YouTube. It brings the upside and provides some cushion for your overall digital advertising budget.

Of course I’m worried. But don’t worry. why? As Piotr Kasprzyk says, there’s good news and bad news here. Hat tip!

Possible bad news in a recession:

Declining ad spend Changing consumer behavior Disruption

But the potential good news for a recession is:

Increased demand for cost-effective solutions Increased search traffic

Put this in a blender and mix. GOOGL is good or worst it’s a mess. And, frankly, for related topics and upcoming “big changes”, who knows what AI will bring to her GOOGL.

Coming full circle, it’s fair to say that advertising, especially digital advertising, is a great business. In addition, there is growth and high profit margins.

Even in a recession, even with screaming AI, GOOGL needs to at least get a foothold. I think they do much better. Press.

How have advertising companies performed over the past decade?

I like this question because it gives me an opportunity to compare GOOGL with other companies in terms of performance.

As an aside, instead of comparing GOOGL to “typical peers” such as Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), and Apple (AAPL), I’ll be more specific about pure advertisers. To put it bluntly, I think GOOGL is a lot like the Meta Platform (META). I explained that META is actually an advertising company.

So let’s focus on these advertising companies for perspective.

WPP (WPP) Omnicom Group (OMC) Meta Platform Interpublic Group (IPG) Publicis Group SA (OTCQX:PUBGY)

Please do not consider these as recommendations before proceeding. I’m not talking about buying, selling or owning any of these companies. Instead, we’re only coloring GOOGL’s performance. It’s all a matter of relativity here. This is the market situation to better understand GOOGL.

Data from YCharts

META outperforms GOOGL. Still, both beat his WPP, OMC, IPG, and PUBGY. I think IPG has done well. Nothing surprising. WPP, OMC, and PUBGY, on the other hand, were bad investments. This is especially true in light of his increase in SPY over the last decade.

Well how about this? How about the dividend?

Data from YCharts

Sure, it’s ugly. But you can see that WPP, OMC, IPG, and PUBGY have all paid dividends for a long time. But GOOGL and META are not. So there is at least a pinch of support from dividends. And as you can see at a glance, the dividend has increased over the past decade. Unsurprisingly, COVID has taken a toll on these dividend-paying advertisers, but they seem to have regained their footing as a group.

Will this make these companies better? No, I don’t think so. These dividends are just alimony, especially considering the total return. This is not a situation like a tobacco company that offers great dividends for income investors.

So what’s your rating?

Data from YCharts

Due to YCharts chart issues, we are only looking at 5 years here instead of 10. Don’t worry about it. Instead, you can easily get the gist of it in this short timeframe.

In essence, these companies are rarely “very cheap” and both GOOGL and META often trade at high multiples for growth. I wouldn’t be surprised to see WPP, OMC, IPG and PUBGY trading around 15 P/E. As Chuck says:

…15 A P/E ratio is a reasonable and normal valuation level for most (but not all) public companies. Therefore, we believe investors can use this as a compelling benchmarking measurement. In other words, when the P/E goes above 15, investors should automatically recognize that most stocks are expensive at that level. Conversely, if the P/E falls below 15, we can logically assume that attractive valuations exist.

GOOGL and META are exceptional companies that, in most circumstances, deserve a higher rating than the norm. The rest of these companies are simply mediocre, with low growth and no truly strong additional revenue streams. Be specific. The 10-year operating profit growth rate is as follows.

GOOGL = 17% META = 22% WPP = 1% OMC = 7% IPG = 11% PUBGY = 5%

Interestingly, these growth rates line up fairly well with the stock price changes shown above. Scroll up to compare. For example, GOOGL, META, IPG, etc. are all excellent. Then look at WPP under the mountain. It’s pretty obvious to me, at least from a high level.

wrap up

Taking a step back, it’s a little easier. GOOGL is an excellent company in a pretty good market. They are still focused on online digital advertising. A growing market within a steadily growing market. It’s a tailwind.

Second, stock prices over time reveal that growth rates matter. GOOGL does well in the face of various macro headwinds. Is it really different this time? For example, will the AI ​​really destroy her GOOGL? They’re more likely to take a hit or two and then adapt. In other words, GOOGL’s huge pool of cash and constant cash flow solves many problems.

It should also be pointed out that relatively accurate GOOGL analysts believe we will see growth rates of:

2023 = 17% 2024 = 19% 2025 = 17%

Note that there are over 50 analysts tracking GOOGL. Over the course of two years, they had amazing success with predictions such as:

GOOGL Earnings Forecast (FAST Graph)

Put it in a pipe and smoke it, as my grandfather used to say. You may not like analysts or think of them as clowns, but their predictions are pretty accurate. I found myself agreeing with them.

My long-term view is that GOOGL stock is at least a hold. Just for fun, I’ll tell you that I haven’t purchased the Hand Over Fist. We’ve added many times under $100 since September 2022. Or I think you can buy well under $100, but that depends on your goals and portfolio.

Editor’s Note: This article describes one or more securities that are not traded on any major US exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.

