EU Draft Regulation Proposes Tighter Cybersecurity Labeling Rules for Amazon, Google and Microsoft

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Non-European Union cloud service providers, such as Amazon (AMZN.O), Alphabet (GOOGL.O), Google and Microsoft (MSFT.O), are required to comply with EU cyber security requirements for processing sensitive data. You are trying to secure a security label. He does so only through joint ventures with EU-based companies, according to his draft EU document seen by Reuters.

U.S. tech giants and others involved in joint ventures can only hold minority stakes, and employees with access to EU data must undergo specific screening and be located in blocks of 27 countries. there is, the document states.

This document states that cloud services must be operated and maintained from the EU, that all cloud service customer data is stored and processed in the EU, and that EU law takes precedence over non-EU law regarding cloud service providers. I am adding that

The latest draft from the EU cybersecurity agency ENISA concerns an EU Certification Scheme (EUCS) that will ensure the cybersecurity of cloud services and determine how governments and businesses within the bloc choose vendors for their businesses.

The new provisions highlight EU concerns over interference from non-EU countries, but could provoke criticism from US tech giants who fear being shut out of European markets.

Big Tech expects the government cloud market to drive growth over the next few years, but the viral success of OpenAI’s ChatGPT could also boost demand for cloud services.

“Accredited cloud services are operated exclusively by EU-based companies, CSPs (Cloud Service Providers) are not effectively controlled by non-EU organizations, and non-EU interfering forces are It reduces the risk of undermining regulations, norms and values,” the document said.

“Companies whose registered headquarters or headquarters are not established in an emerging EU country may, directly or indirectly, singly or jointly, positively or negatively, harass any CSP applying for certification of their cloud services. It must not hold effective control.” .

According to the document, the stricter rules would require certain sensitive personal data and Applies to personal data.

Industry sources say the latest draft could split the EU single market.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has previously said the plan puts U.S. companies in an unfair position. The EU says the move is necessary to protect the block’s data rights and privacy.

EU countries are expected to review the draft later this month, after which the European Commission will adopt the final scheme.

Reported by Foo Yun Chee.Edited by Aurora Ellis

