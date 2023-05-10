Innovation programs, technology initiatives, ICT budget estimates, major ICT contracts





DUBLIN, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Sandvik AB – Digital Transformation Strategy” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

This report provides insight into Sandvik’s technology activities, including its digital transformation strategy, innovation programs, technology initiatives, estimated ICT budget, and major ICT contracts.

Sandvik AB (Sandvik) is an engineering company specializing in materials technology and industrial processes. The company’s main products include metal cutting tools and tooling systems. mining and rock drilling equipment; stainless steel, special alloys and titanium. furnace products and heating systems; and digital manufacturing solutions.

The company serves a variety of sectors including aerospace, automotive, construction, general engineering, mining, nuclear power, oil and gas, process industries and renewable energy. The company markets its products through a direct sales force and a network of distributors in the Americas, Europe, Africa, Middle East and Asia Pacific.

In September 2018, Sandvik and SSAB launched the SmartSteel Innovation Challenge to develop traceable steel solutions. Both companies have invited researchers, companies and institutions from around the world to take part in the challenge. A total of 26 teams submitted proposals, and 7 finalists had the opportunity to pitch their ideas to a jury in Stockholm, Sweden.

In July 2021, Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions launched a new technology center in Zimbabwe to help digitize the region’s mining industry. The Technology Center works with local technology-focused underground hard rock mines to use digital technology to improve productivity and make mines safer and more productive.

Initially, the center implemented OptiMine for underground mobile device monitoring and tracking, as well as customer support for the MySandvik project.

Sandvik aims to have 60% of its customers using automated digital solutions by 2025.Gain operational insights to improve productivity and performance

Sandvik embraces digitization and automation by leveraging big data, analytics tools, robotics and AI technology to create new business opportunities and improve business intelligence. The company focuses on new ways for people to interact with machines and transfer digital instructions to physical products and equipment, enabling real-time decision making in machining processes. In this regard, Sandvik offers several digitized solutions and services to optimize customer operations in terms of cost, productivity and environmental impact.

Sandvik worked with IBM to jointly develop an analytics and predictive maintenance solution that uses IBM Watson IoT technology and predictive analytics to better predict and prevent equipment failures.

Main topics:

overview

Brief information about the company, business units and finances

Digital transformation strategy

An overview of the company’s key digital strategy/implementation efforts

Accelerators, incubators and other innovation programs

Learn about the company’s key strategic divisions, innovation labs, incubation, and innovation-focused accelerator programs.

technology focus

Lists technology themes relevant to the industry in which the company operates and highlights the themes employed by the company

Approach to technology

Discussion of all technology implementations and partnerships in which the company has entered

investment

A brief description of the company’s investment in acquiring new technology

Acquisition

A brief description of the acquisition by the company

Partnership and Investment Network Map

A bird’s eye view of all partnerships/investments/acquisitions the company has made in the last 3-5 years

ICT budget and contract

The company’s ICT budget is split between hardware, software and managed IT services

key executives

List key company executives and digital transformation executives, typically key decision makers/influencers

A selection of companies mentioned in this report include:

IBM

crib wise

Medias

infrakit cloud

on shape

JDA software

Exsin

resolute mining

parc

car

very

Nokia

Rajan Corporation

siemens

Transval

Tenaris

oakton

