google cloud: Cognizant and Google Cloud have partnered to bring AI to enterprise clients. train 25,000 employees





Cognizant and Google Cloud today announced an expanded partnership to accelerate the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) to help clients create, migrate and modernize their AI journeys.

As the alliance deepens, Cognizant invests in expanding its product offerings, providing strong training resources for technical talent development on Google Cloud, and launching innovation hubs in major technology centers around the world to accelerate the advancement of AI. Foster collaboration and innovation around responsible use.

Cognizant’s investments in developing generative AI capabilities include the launch of the Cognizant Google Cloud AI University. This is a new program that trains 25,000 of his Cognizant professionals on Google Cloud AI technologies and is also offered to Cognizant clients. The university offers a variety of courses, including introductory courses on AI fundamentals, advanced courses on Google Cloud solutions, and specific AI use cases.

Cognizant will also open a series of Google Cloud AI innovation hubs in Bangalore, London and San Francisco. These hubs bring together Cognizant and Google Cloud experts, customers, and university students to collaborate on responsible AI projects and solutions.

Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar S said: Cognizant expands its long-standing partnership with Google Cloud to leverage existing technology capabilities, develop talent, and provide advanced technology to clients to drive the global shift to responsible AI use. play an important role in supporting

Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian said: Our partnership with Cognizant brings highly skilled AI experts, new solutions focused on creating business value, and extensive experience applying Google Cloud technologies to industries such as financial services, healthcare, life sciences and retail. , driving the adoption of generative AI by enterprises. Cognizant, according to a press release, is a suite of innovative solutions for every industry that leverages Google Cloud’s generative AI, predictive AI, and analytics capabilities. The first suite of solutions offered will be for the banking, insurance, life sciences and retail industries. Stay on top of important technology and startup news. Subscribe to our daily newsletter to get the latest must-read tech news delivered straight to your inbox.

