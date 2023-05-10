Matt Cater, Smart Locker Specialist Clix — Founder of Retail Technology Innovation Hub





RTIH: What has been the industry reaction so far?

MC: It’s overwhelming. We have spoken to a number of large retailers about our proposal and the response has been very positive. Especially when it comes to technology, something very dynamic, versatile and easy to use for both retailers and customers. is.

We were ahead of the curve in this market, but as retailers began to embrace the concept and realize its benefits, large-scale smart locker deployments were imminent, eventually replacing traditional Click & Collect desks and It will replace the store area.

The retailers we spoke with also love the fact that our system enables future growth and market agility.

We were already talking about how we could take it further, such as a collection of parking lots where customers check in on the app when they arrive and have their goods ready to be taken out. continue to grow to serve the

RTIH: What is your biggest challenge/failure?

MC: Our biggest challenge is launching a technology business in such a large market and having to compete with very large companies with very long histories.

With its difficulty and considerable hustle required, it’s a true David and Goliath story.

Trying to reach the market was also a challenge. People have never experienced or dealt with these things before, so they have no past history or knowledge of what they were doing or how they worked.

You’re in the discovery phase of your journey, and some retailers are still selling things you may not even realize you need. We need to gently persuade them to go on a journey with us and help them understand that this is change coming and they need to think about it now.

RTIH: What are the biggest challenges facing the omnichannel retail sector today?

MC: The biggest challenge right now is convenience and how brick-and-mortar retailers can meet the growing consumer demand for the quickest, easiest and most convenient way to get their products. .

What was once acceptable is now unacceptable. Of course, this is being driven by large e-tailers, and Amazon has done very well.

While bricks-and-mortar stores still have high overhead, staffing issues, and all sorts of things you don’t see in the online giants, they also have some trump cards. Our job is to work with retailers to enhance these trump cards so they can offer something beyond what’s available online.

Brick-and-mortar stores offer immediacy that online retailers simply cannot because no matter how quickly online companies can fulfill orders, they have to make last-mile deliveries.

Our smart lockers also give retailers more control over how clicks and collects are promoted. With existing pickup desks, it is very difficult to provide good customer service and staff efficiently without knowing when people are coming and how many are arriving at any one time.

Clix is ​​fully autonomous and does not require a manned desk. Customers can go and pick up their goods without any interruptions. No queues, no waiting, no wasted staff resources.

As an example, B&Q arranged desks each time the store was open, but they were only used about 30% of the time. The remaining 70% were wasted costs. During peak hours, such as lunchtime and evening, the restaurant was crowded, creating queues and causing inconvenience to customers.

With our system, B&Q has eliminated customer queues and significantly reduced staffing in the click and collect area.

