Google IO 2023 Starts Tonight: How to Watch Live Streams in India, What to Expect





By Abhik Sengupta: Google I/O 2023 — Google’s annual developer conference is here, where the company showcases its new Android OS and other developments. This year’s Google I/O will be very special as the company will showcase its first foldable smartphone called the Pixel Fold alongside its first his Pixel tablet. We also see the official launch of the Pixel 7a coming to India as well. Beyond hardware, Google also talks about developments regarding his AI and its generative AI chatbot Bard. The show opens with a keynote by CEO Sundar of his Pichai. Following the keynote, there will also be a developer keynote.

How to watch Google I/O 2023

Google I/O 2023 will be held physically, but fans will be able to watch the keynote live for free. The link is already up as the live stream will be available on YouTube and Google has already scheduled the stream. The Google I/O keynote will begin at 10:30 PM, followed by a developer-focused keynote.

Unlike Apple’s WWDC, Google I/O keynotes are usually long, usually over an hour. Google will be announcing many products and services this year, so expect the show to be long.

What to expect from Google I/O 2023

While Google will be showcasing some of its first-generation products, Indian fans and users can be content with the launch of the Pixel 7a. Google has already revealed that this smartphone will launch on his Flipkart on his May 11th.

The Pixel 7a could be a game changer for companies in the mid-budget segment usually dominated by Samsung, Oppo and OnePlus. The Pixel 7a will cost around Rs 45,000 and the phone will come with a new chipset (Tensor G2). Screen, battery and camera upgrades are also planned.

Perhaps the highlight of the show will be the Google Pixel Fold, Google’s answer to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Oppo Find N2. Google has already revealed the design, and the phone will feature a relatively wider display than that of the Galaxy Z Fold 4. It also has the Google Tensor G2 SoC found in the Pixel 7 series.

Pixel Fold’s rear camera module contains three sensors. There are wide-angle cameras, ultra-wide-angle cameras, and telephoto cameras. Since this is a Google phone, you can expect an Android OS tailored for this form factor.

Pixel tablets may also come with a similarly tuned OS. Since tablets are mostly about displays, we expect Google to use a 10 inch display and support all mainstream software to provide a decent viewing experience. could be, but a launch in India is highly unlikely.

