RTIH Top 100 Retail Technology Influencer Megan Ludlow Leaves M&S Ignite to Join M&S International — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





Megan Ludlow joins the M&S International team as Product Manager for International E-Commerce from her role in Innovation Partnerships at Marks and Spencer Ignite.

In a LinkedIn post, she said: It’s been an incredible trip so far. I am excited to be part of the team that is at the forefront of expanding the reach of the M&S brand globally.

During my two years working with the Ignite program, I had the privilege of helping build the Ignite brand. We have personally met over 750 startups, initiated over 30 trials and secured many innovation partnerships that continue to drive value across M&S.

She added that highlights include launching the first M&S ​​Global Startup Challenge with True and being named one of RTIH’s Top 100 Retail Technology Influencers for the second year in a row.

Ludlow concludes: Thanks to everyone I met at Ignite. There are too many wonderful people to thank each one.

However, I would like to thank Stuart Ramage (Head of Digital Strategy and Innovation), Nauman Ahmed (Head of Digital Strategy and Startup Partnerships) and Aarthi Thangavel (Associate, Innovation at True) for giving me the opportunity to work at Ignite. I can’t stay. From Liam Buswell, Director – Innovation & Strategy at True, Jamie C, Associate, True, Ben Cheston, Managing Director, greyhairworks! Thank you for your wisdom beyond.

I’m still learning the ropes of product management, but I’ve thoroughly enjoyed the new challenges and opportunities to apply my skills and experience with my new team. teach me please.

2023 RTIH Top 100 Retail Technology Influencers List

The latest edition of the RTIH Top 100 Retail Technology Influencers List was recently released.

Here’s who caught our attention in 2022 and set us up for the 2023 barnstorming.

RTIH has scoured the world of retail tech to find the most influential figures in this comprehensive list of the people and trends that are shaping the industry and helping move it forward.

We lived in unprecedented times.

The Covid-19 outbreak has brought about dramatic changes in shopping habits. Checkout-free stores, supply chain automation, fast delivery services, and the metaverse are making waves.

This disruption requires new ways of solving problems and thought leaders who can evangelize and implement digital transformation, omnichannel success, and more.

That’s where RTIH’s Top 100 Retail Technology Influencers list comes into play.

I hope you enjoy reading it. As always, if you have any feedback or feel we’ve made an obvious omission, please feel free to contact us here.

Download the list in pdf format here.

Or read it via Issuu.

