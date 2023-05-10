What to expect at Google I/O 2023: Leaks and other information reveal Google’s AI plans.





Ahead of the annual I/O conference, leaked details about Google’s generative AI plans have surfaced.

At Google I/O 2023 this Wednesday, the company is expected to share major AI announcements to battle Microsoft and OpenAI in the ongoing “AI arms race.” CNBC (opens in a new tab) and The Wall Street Journal (opens in a new tab) about Google’s plans to announce a new version of its large-scale language model, updates to its AI chatbot Bard, and generative AI capabilities. provide details. For Google’s search engine. The most important message, reportedly, is how AI can help people reach their full potential.

This is a big moment for Google. After ChatGPT’s November 2022 launch “codered (opens in a new tab)” and Microsoft unveiled its own GPT-4-powered Bing chatbot, Google turned to competitors. I scrambled to catch up and maintain my position as top dog. search. The failed launch of AI chatbot Bard and ethical concerns about rushing to develop AI tools only increased the risk. The AI ​​tools and features that Google announces tomorrow could be the difference between success and failure when it comes to maintaining the company’s status as the rightful wearer of the technology industry’s crown (sorry, the coronation is still on the head). inside).

Here’s what you’ll see at Google I/O tomorrow:

Palm 2 announced

According to CNBC, Google has announced a new version of LLM called PaLM 2. His PaLM, an earlier model released in 2022, powers Google’s AI chatbot Bard. Therefore, with more advanced LLM, we can expect Bard to improve as well. PaLM 2 reportedly includes over 100 languages ​​and has been tested in coding, math, creative writing, and analytics.

Bard and search updates

Google is also reportedly working on a multimodal version of Bard, according to CNBC. This means that it can support multimedia input and output. It’s also reportedly working on larger versions of its chatbot internally dubbed “Big Bard” and “Giant Bard.”

The announcement that will most likely impact everyday users is the overhaul of the traditional search format. As The Wall Street Journal reports, Google plans to make the search process more conversational, with follow-up prompts and context for queries “that aren’t easily answered in traditional his web search results.” provide information. This may include user-generated content from TikTok and other posts by social media creators. In case you didn’t know, Gen Z basically uses his TikTok as a search engine instead of Google. So this is clearly an attempt to bring young users back into the corral.

Search Conversations, codenamed “Magi,” went live in April, but details are scarce. Now you have a more concrete idea of ​​what it looks like. It’s not yet clear how it’s related to Bard, or if it’s technically the same thing as Bard, or just moved to the search page.

What’s new in Workspace

In March, Google announced generative AI capabilities for Google Workspace and Gmail. This included tools for drafting text and composing emails in Google Docs. It is now reported that Google will announce AI integration for Google Slides and Google Sheets. According to CNBC, Slides will come with tools to generate images based on text prompts, and Sheets will use AI to generate spreadsheet templates. The leak didn’t specifically mention Google Docs and Gmail, but Google I/O hasn’t reported them yet, as it would be a good time to share further updates.

