Technical Issues Encountered on 2nd AP Exam





The College Board has confirmed that thousands of students taking the English Advanced Placement exam last week experienced technical problems. Enrollment took place the day after a student who tried to take the exam in Chinese experienced a problem that prevented him from logging in.

During the May 3 AP English Literature and Writing digital exam, some students experienced technical problems completing and submitting assignments, the College Board said in a statement Tuesday. These issues affected a small percentage of her less than 5% of about 60,000 digital test takers, but represent a significant number of students affected. The AP team resolves issues experienced by most students and closely monitors all digital exams.

An AP coordinator at a private high school that had problems with its English exams, speaking on condition of anonymity, said some exams were prematurely and automatically stopped before students had completed them. Those students received an electronic message saying, “Thank you for taking the test.”

Although the majority of students who took the test did not experience any technical problems, some students who were about to take the test said their high school’s technical team had tested them for students who had encountered technical problems. The coordinator said it was interrupted because it tried to restore the As a result, more students were unable to take exams under normal conditions.

Many students view good AP exam scores as the key to getting into a good university.

We recognize how stressful it will be to coordinate and deliver additional exams as the exams are interrupted due to technical issues, and we sincerely apologize to the students and educators affected, the College Board said. “The AP program is working with affected students and schools to ensure that these issues are resolved and opportunities are given to students who need additional testing,” it said in a statement.

The College Board added that in any exam situation, there are issues that cause some students to retake the exam. Or additional hearing options are offered when logistical issues affect a large number of students.

After a problem with a Chinese language exam that affected 4,700 students, the College Board announced that students will not be able to reschedule for a scheduled transfer date of May 18, or an additional scheduled offering later in May. I said that I can take the exam on the alternate date. .

FairTest: Robert Schaeffer, director of public education at the National Center for Fair & Open Testing, is critical of the standardized test, saying the technical problems that have arisen so far are likely to lead to new digital SAT exams rolling out next spring. I’m wondering if it could indicate a potential problem when

Could College Boards’ repeated failures in the Advanced Placement computerized test portend the new digital SAT when it will be administered online for the first time in the United States next spring?

