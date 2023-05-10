Ask the Developer Vol. 9, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Chapter 1





Interviews with Developers Talking in Their Own Words In Part 9 of our series of interviews with developers, we talk to the developers of “The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom” about Nintendo’s thoughts and specific commitments to product development. Thank you. Nintendo Switch Chapter 1 on sale May 12th (Friday): What to change, what to leave First, could you briefly introduce yourself?

Aonuma: Hello, this is Eiji Aonuma, producer of The Legend of Zelda series. His first role in the series was designing the dungeons for The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time (1). He was the director and producer on The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess (2) and has been the producer of the series ever since.

(1) The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time. Released for Nintendo 64 in December 1998. It features a story that goes back and forth between Link’s childhood and adulthood.

(2) The Legend of Zelda Twilight Princess. Released on Wii and Nintendo GameCube in December 2006. Link transforms into a wolf in the Twilight Realm, the world of shadows.

Fujibayashi: Hello, this is Hidemaro Fujibayashi, the director of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Continuing from The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword (3) and the previous work, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (4), he proposed the basic concept of the game and directed the entire production team.

(3) The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword. Released on Wii in November 2011. The game featured an intuitive control system utilizing technology from the Wii Remote Plus and Wii MotionPlus accessories. was released to

(4) The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild. Released for Nintendo Switch and Wii U in March 2017. After waking up from a 100-year sleep, the main character, Link, must survive and explore the vast and dangerous land of Hyrule in order to regain his memory. The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is its direct sequel.

Dohta: Hi, I’m Dohta Takuhiro, the technical director of this game. I have been involved in various roles in the Legend of Zelda series, but The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was the first time I worked on a Legend of Zelda game from scratch. He was once again in charge of technical direction for the entire game.

Takizawa: Hello, I’m Satoru Takizawa, the art director for this game. I have been involved in the series since The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, and have been in charge of drawing and designing works such as The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker (5) and The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess. He has been in charge of visual coordination since The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

(5) The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker. Released for the Nintendo GameCube in May 2003. Players control the wind with a mysterious baton, cross the ocean, and explore various islands.

Wakai: Hello, this is Hajime Wakai, the sound director. The first time I joined the series was when I composed the music for The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker. I have been in charge of the sound director since The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword.

thank you very much. I’m sure many of you know this, but could Aonuma-san give us a brief introduction to the Legend of Zelda series?

Aonuma: Of course. The stage of the Legend of Zelda series is the Hyrule Kingdom where the sacred power of the goddesses resides. This is a series where you can enjoy both action and puzzle-solving, in which the player’s avatar, the main character Link, fights against Ganondorf and others who are trying to obtain that power. In many games, Link also has to help Princess Zelda, who is destined to be endowed with the divine power of a goddess. A direct sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. previous game.

So this title picks up after the events of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Aonuma: Yes, this work is set in Hyrule right after the end of the previous work. There are many reasons for choosing this setting. After finishing the development of the previous game, I wondered if it would be possible to allow the player to continue exploring the world after reaching the game’s ending.

The Legend of Zelda series is one of those franchises where the visual style and game mechanics change significantly with each entry. Was there any discussion of creating a new game with a completely new world instead of a sequel?

Aonuma: No, not really. The previous game, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, had its own ending, but I started to have new ideas that I wanted to realize in Hyrule, which had already been realized, so I indicated the direction of making a sequel. did not change.

Fujibayashi: We thought that we could create new gameplay precisely because we knew where everything was in Hyrule from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Therefore, in the initial proposal, we clarified that “the setting does not change” as an important concept. When I told the team about this, there were no objections, and from that point on, everyone was in agreement.

Dota: When I was programming Uhu Island in the development of “Wii Sports Resort” (6), I remember Mr. Miyamoto saying that he wanted to use the actual stage of the game as a character. It’s based on an island and adds a variety of ways to play to another game. I envisioned a game…that would take advantage of such an approach.

(6) Wii Sports Resort. Released on Wii in July 2009. Set on the tropical resort island of Wuhu, the game offers 12 activities including swordsmanship and air sports.

Really. So the decision to make a sequel with the same setting was intentional.

Doda: Yes. In contrast, we made some pretty big changes to the gameplay. In The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword, if you wanted to move from the sky to the ground, you had to select from the map, but in this game you can dive directly from the sky to the ground. In addition, the player can ride a flying vehicle, etc., with the same settings as the previous work, but with even more freedom. You might be hesitant to jump out of the sky if you’re in a completely unfamiliar place, but it’s a world you’ve explored in the previous game, so these modes of transportation make sense.

Being able to seamlessly jump from sky to water to pond in this title is certainly exhilarating. This time it really feels like an outdoor game.

Tsuchida: The ability to dive from the sky is also due to the tenacity of Mr. Aonuma and Mr. Fujibayashi. (smile)

Fujibayashi: That’s right. Ever since The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword, I’ve wanted to do this. I think how satisfying it would be if I could jump from the sky and jump into the water. In this title, diving not only enjoys exhilarating and seamless transportation, but also enhances its value as a tool for gathering information about surfaces by looking down from above.

that’s true. It’s not just a satisfying way to travel. The fact that you can look down on Hyrule from the sky and get down from the sky means that the range of play will be further expanded.

Aonuma: That’s right. However, when I say this, I think that there are many people who think, “You can’t enjoy it unless you’ve played the previous game and are familiar with the settings.” I think it’s a game that is easy to enter even for those of you.

Fujibayashi: The same goes for the story. We have devised ways to make it comfortable for both first-timers and those who have experienced the previous game. For example, we have prepared a character profile function that can be viewed at any time during the adventure, so it is easy to understand the relationships between characters even if you do not have knowledge of the previous work. Conversely, if you’ve played the previous game, it might be fun to read the profile.

Since it’s a sequel, it’s based on The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, but I think there are various considerations for new players. By the way, if you’re using the same world, isn’t it necessary to devise ways to make the graphics and sounds different?

Takizawa: I was keenly aware that implementing something new in the same world is actually more difficult than starting from scratch. We would like you to experience a new excitement while living in the same world. To achieve that, we have to take a world made up of what we originally designed to fit perfectly, and then bolt a new layer of surprises on top of it, designed from a different perspective. There was. And it had to do so without erasing the familiar world. Last time I was worried about my head and summarized it! Of course, the development staff enjoys coming up with ideas that create new surprises, but the development process was hard.

Wakai: The game’s music broke with the conventions of the previous series, mainly using piano tones. The direction of the music is the same this time as well, but I thought about how to make it fresh as a sequel. The sound effects are generated by a completely new system that is different from the previous work, so even the same sounds will sound more realistic in this work. For example, in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, we made ambient sounds such as bird calls more realistic. However, in this work, the expressive power has been improved, and you can hear the chirping of birds from afar, and you can feel the distance more realistically.

For each element you were in charge of, you took on new challenges while using the previous work as a framework.

Fujibayashi: What should we change and what should we leave behind? We spent a lot of energy thinking about this.

Go to Chapter 2: Holding Hands

