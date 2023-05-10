Google I/O 2023 Starts Today: How to Watch the Keynotes, What to Expect





Google I/O 2023 kicks off tonight, and this year the company’s annual developer conference will be streamed live. Google usually launches the next version of the Android operating system, along with changes to the company’s mobile apps and application development tools, but the search giant is launching new hardware at his Google I/O. You can also expect to announce These include a new affordable Pixel smartphone that will succeed last year’s Pixel 6a, and the company’s first foldable handset, according to a teaser shared by the company.

How to Watch the Google I/O 2023 Live Stream

Google I/O 2023 kicks off tonight at 1pm ET (10:30pm IST) with a keynote event featuring Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai. The event will be broadcast live from the company’s Shoreline He Amphitheater in Mountain View, California. Unlike the main keynote, which is open to everyone, access to the developer keynote and subsequent developer sessions requires pre-registration.

You can also watch the Google I/O 2023 keynote from the video embedded below.

What to expect from Google I/O 2023

Last year, Google announced the latest versions of its Android and Wear OS operating systems, updates to Google Translate and other apps. He also announced the Pixel 6a and hinted at the arrival of his Pixel 7 series of smartphones, which launched a few months later. We can expect the company to follow the same trend this year.

Android 14 and Wear OS updates

Android 14 Beta 1 was announced last month, and Google and device makers are working to bring the next version of Android to smartphones later this year. However, it remains to be seen what Android 14 brings to the table in terms of new features and enhancements.The Android 14 developer preview released in March included new privacy features and passkey support. . Google will also announce the next version of his Wear OS during the keynote.

pixel 7a

Google’s upcoming mid-range Pixel 7a smartphone, which will replace the Pixel 6a, is expected to be unveiled at the Google I/O event tonight. The handset brings several upgrades from last year’s model, including the company’s second-generation Tensor G2 chip, an improved display with higher refresh rates, better cameras, and support for wireless charging. expected. The company said it will go on sale in India on Thursday and will be sold through Flipkart.

Pixel Fold and Pixel tablet

Google has already hinted at the arrival of its first foldable phone that could compete with market leader Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4 handset. However, the company has yet to reveal the specs of the foldable smartphone and where it will be sold. Google had previously announced that his first Pixel-branded tablet would arrive in his 2023. Google I/O Keynote.

Google software

Facing stiff competition from Microsoft-backed OpenAI, Google has been busy developing Bard, an AI-powered chatbot. The company may announce the integration of its AI capabilities and search services to compete with Microsoft’s upgraded Bing and some mobile apps. Similar to last year’s updates to its Google Translate and Google Wallet apps, the company will also be able to announce new features and integrations for its apps at Google I/O 2023.

