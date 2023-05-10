How catheters are improving patient care and efficiency at NHS Trust





A Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust study found that catheter devices have improved patient care and brought significant savings to the NHS.

Vygon’s Lifecath midline also improves the experience for patients who require long-term intravenous therapy, such as antibiotics, or who need to have regular blood samples taken.

Lifecath is classified as a Class III product. That means you can leave it alone for more than 29 days. In fact, it could be in place for months.

The NHS has paid for one device to save the cost of using multiple midlines for the same period, but the insertion procedure is performed once rather than multiple times, leaving medical staff to perform other duties. can concentrate on

Lifecath Midline is successfully used by Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, including Gloucestershire Royal Hospital (GRH) and Cheltenham General Hospital (CGH).

Julian Phelps, an Advanced Nurse Practitioner, led the introduction of LifeCath at The Trust, which is currently serving approximately 250 patients annually.

Mr Phelps said: These are usually used on patients who have been on antibiotics for 6-8 weeks, in some cases he has been on them for 12 weeks, and they are easily sustained for that period. The longest is 1 year, and there are many patients who are 4 to 5 months old.

The ones I used before lasted for about a week, sometimes two weeks and that was it. Also, this must have something to do with line composition. Very suitable for blood collection.

According to Phelps, this makes a big difference to the patient experience. That’s because you don’t have to endure repeated procedures to insert a replacement catheter or draw blood. For some patients, this means that treatments that previously meant hospitalization can now be done at home.

He added: For example, a bronchiectasis patient whose disease is worsening may need two weeks of antibiotics. We see them as outpatients.

They arrive, have a midline that takes about 20-30 minutes, and depart. I have antibiotics at home and no longer need to be hospitalized. This is great. They don’t want to be hospitalized so they are happy.

Dr. Phelps was invited to examine current results under the OPAT service (Outpatient Parenteral Antimicrobial Therapy), which allows medically stable patients requiring intravenous antibiotics to be treated at home. A study was conducted and compared with previous systems. He found that he saved about 75,000 bedtime days per year.

And avoiding the need for hospitalization whenever possible has additional benefits that translate into immeasurable savings down the road.

He said that with nosocomial infections intact, if someone stays at home, they are in much better shape than being hospitalized and exposed to worms from other people.

Iona Mackenzie, Product Specialist at Vygon, added:

From helping patients avoid the pain and anxiety of repeated procedures to freeing up time for hospital staff, there are a range of such benefits.

It’s also valuable to help practitioners develop new ways of working, allowing them to receive treatment at home that might otherwise require significant hospital stays.

Before we talk about cost savings that could reach millions of dollars if deployed across the NHS, let me explain that.

When it comes to vascular access, Vygon is committed to getting the right line to the right patient at the right time, helping medical teams choose the best solution and follow best practice management of insertion and maintenance. There are a wide range of options available for training for .

