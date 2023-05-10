Prior to the launch of Google Pixel 7a, Pixel 6a has been greatly reduced! Get 36% discount





Google is set to unveil the Pixel 7a at the Google I/O event on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. The predecessor Google Pixel 6a has dropped significantly. In particular, the Google Pixel 6a is one of the most feature-rich smartphones and you can buy it today with a 36% discount along with several other offers on Flipkart. You can lower the price below Rs. 1500 from the retail price of Rs. 43999 on Flipkart. Learn more about the Google Pixel 6a price drop on Flipkart here.

Google Pixel 6a Price Drops Below Rs. Flipkart’s 2000

A 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Google Pixel 6a is available for just Rs. Today’s 1249 on Flipkart. Here is what you need to do. The e-commerce platform offers a 36% first-time discount on the device. After the discount, the price of the phone dropped to Rs. 27999 from Rs. 43999. This means that if you buy or order a phone on Flipkart without choosing any other offers, you will have to pay a discounted rate to get the Pixel 6a. If you want to lower it further, you will need to take advantage of exchange and bank offers.

If you have a second-hand phone and it’s in good shape, you can use it to cut the price of the Google Pixel 6a even further. In exchange you can get up to Rs. 26750 off on discounted phone rates. So, with the help of discounts and exchange offers, we can bring the price of Pixel 6a down to less than Rs. 2000 rupees. 1249. The only condition here is to get the maximum benefit of the exchange offer.

Wondering which mobile to buy?

There are some bank offers that are also offered over the phone. Bank offers 10% instant discount on SBI credit card transactions up to Rs. 750 for an order of Rs. Over 5000. Get instant discounts of up to 10% on EMI transactions with SBI Credit Card. 1250 for an order of Rs. Over 5000. 500 Off On SBI Credit Card Transactions At A Net Cart Value Of Rs Rs. Over 25000. 5% cashback with Flipkart Axis Bank card. Above all.

B0B3PQPNKS

In particular, to take advantage of bank offers, you must have a card from the bank where the offer is offered. You can also select a bank offer when paying.

Powered by Google Tensor processors, the Pixel 6a features a 6.14-inch Full HD+ display, dual camera setup, and more. This phone offers excellent camera performance and overall user experience.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tech.hindustantimes.com/mobile/news/ahead-of-google-pixel-7a-launch-pixel-6a-gets-huge-price-cut-get-it-at-36-discount-71683687081346.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos