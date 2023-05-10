European Commission announces partners in action of the European Innovation Council to support Ukraine’s deep tech community





The European Commission today announced the partners of the pan-European network of 20 million European Innovation Council (EIC) actions in support of the Ukrainian innovation community. The winning consortium is called “Seeds of Bravery”.

This ambitious move will provide a much-needed lifeline for Ukrainian start-ups, helping them grow and integrate within the European innovation ecosystem, and a major economic engine of Ukraine’s economic recovery. It is intended to be

The initiative will support at least 200 Ukrainian deep tech startups up to 60 000 each to further develop their innovation and business activities. In addition, companies also receive non-financial support such as business advisory services, coaching, mentoring and matchmaking.

The action will improve the ability of Ukrainian innovators to identify European market needs, comply with the EU regulatory framework, enter new markets and interconnect with key innovation stakeholders and networks. The initiative also aims to prepare Ukrainian start-ups to compete for his EIC and other his EU funding opportunities in the future. A particular focus is on supporting innovative solutions for rebuilding Ukraine.

20 million support will be delivered through a pan-European network of start-up associations, corporate support centers, incubators and accelerators. Selected through an open call, the network is coordinated by the FundingBox Accelerator in Warsaw, Poland. The consortium consists of 22 organizations and startup associations, including his six partners in Ukraine and her other partners in 13 countries.

MariyaGabriel, Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth, said: Enabling Ukrainian tech innovators to grow and integrate further into the European innovation ecosystem is fundamental.

Anna Dymowska, CEO of FundingBox Accelerator in Warsaw, Poland, said: This is why we are doubly grateful for the funding offer of the “Seeds of Bravery” EC, through FundingBox and our team in neighboring Poland. The first is participating in over 200 start-up championships, fundraising, deep her technology acceleration and global market access initiatives. Second, to coordinate Ukraine and her EU top organizations in a consortium that will help rebuild the Ukrainian startup and technology ecosystem.

Pavlo Kartashov, CEO, Ukrainian Startup Fund, Kiev, Ukraine: This news has left us speechless as Ukraine receives a strong boost from the European Innovation Council. We are ready to transform the Ukrainian tech landscape beyond recognition. We are now identifying and cultivating the most promising deep tech start-ups so they can reach their full potential With this support, we can set new records on the global tech scene and make Ukraine a true tech hub. We call on scientists and entrepreneurs across Ukraine to use this opportunity to transform industries and create innovative start-ups with the potential to change the world. Get ready for an explosion of innovation from Ukraine – we are just getting started!”

Sviatoslav Sviatnenko, Founder and CEO of Cyber/nnov8, Kiev, Ukraine: With our entrepreneurial expertise in Ukraine and experience as an EIC Champion, we are working with EIC on Seeds of Bravery, You can empower the Ukrainian innovation community, especially deep tech entrepreneurs. By supporting the growth of key sectors such as energy, agri-food, cybersecurity, health, climate and infrastructure, we hope to contribute to Ukraine’s faster recovery and rebuilding through innovative solutions.

This support is supported by the ongoing European Research Area in Ukraine (ERA4Ukraine), Horizon4Ukraine, and the ERC for Ukraine initiative, as well as the Ukrainian Refugee Researcher under the Marie Skodowska-Curie Action (MSCA). It complements a program of 25 million dedicated fellowships for

next step

A gift contract is currently being prepared. The project will run for his two years and the first startup he expects to receive funding already in 2023.

Background

Launched as a major novelty under the Horizon Europe program in March 2021, the EIC has an overall budget of over 10 billion between 2021 and 2027. $1 billion by 2022.

In order to mobilize all possible resources and provide assistance that can help Ukraine during these difficult times, the EIC work program will be modified to mobilize the Ukrainian deep tech community, which is likely to produce breakthrough innovations. A call for proposals for additional targets has been opened. Over the last few years, the Ukrainian startup scene has been growing steadily, making an increasing contribution to Ukraine’s economic growth. This action should strengthen Ukraine’s tech innovators and ecosystem and support innovative solutions for rebuilding post-war Ukraine’s economy and infrastructure.

The relationship between the EU and Ukraine in the field of research and innovation dates back to 2002, when the European Community and Ukraine signed a scientific and technological cooperation agreement. In 2015, Ukraine became fully involved in Horizon 2020, the EU research and innovation program (2014-2020), with 170 Ukrainian organizations contributing nearly $46 million in EU funding. received, demonstrating excellence in innovative leadership and researcher mobility. transportation and energy. In 2016, Ukraine and the EU also signed an agreement on her participation in the Euratom research and training program in the country. The Euratom research and training program aims to improve the level of nuclear safety and radiation protection. On 10 May 2022, the Commission announced the launch of her new MSCA4Ukrainescheme, part of the Marie Skodowska Curie Action. With a total budget of $25 million, this new plan will allow Ukrainian scientists to continue their research in Europe and countries associated with Horizon Europe, and will help protect Ukraine’s research and innovation system and the freedom of scientific research in general. Helpful.

