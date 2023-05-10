Samsung’s Super Large TV Offers Users an Enhanced Viewing Experience – Samsung Global Newsroom





To maximize the enjoyment of their favorite content, more and more consumers are looking to purchase larger televisions for their homes. According to market research firm Omdia, the global market size for 85-inch screens has grown significantly from 180,000 units in 2019 to 1.87 million units in 2022. Sales volume from 2019 to 2022 is about 160,000 units.

Samsung Newsroom met with Heejin Chae from Samsung Electronics’ TV Product Planning and Sangyeob Kim from Samsung Store to discuss the changing market trends for super-large TVs and how Samsung Electronics is improving through super-large TVs. We learned more about how we deliver a unique viewing experience. tv set.

Bigger, better viewing experience on wider TVs

Breathtakingly sized and capable of displaying extraordinary detail on a grander scale, the 98-inch TV has set the new standard for extra-large TVs. In line with this trend, Samsung unveiled his 98-inch Neo QLED 8K for 2023 at CES 2023, offering consumers vivid colors and extremely vivid details on a stunning big screen. . As the standard TV size grows year by year, Samsung has adapted to industry trends and consumer demands by developing ultra-large TVs that offer a better viewing experience.

About ten years ago, a 60-inch TV was considered a large TV. But as time went on, 65-inch TVs became mainstream, and now he’s 75-inch and he’s 85-inch TVs are gaining popularity, indicating a growing consumer demand for larger TVs. shows, he says Chae. In fact, our customer survey showed that 75% of his consumers bought a TV that, on average, was 13 inches larger than the TV model he had purchased previously.

Additionally, with the popularity of streaming services, more consumers are buying extra-large TVs to enhance their viewing experience at home. Chae said astronomical numbers of people have turned to streaming services since the pandemic as they increasingly consume content such as movies and sports. As a result, there is a growing demand for ultra-large TVs that offer a more immersive viewing experience.

Younger generations also seem to prefer big screens, and extra-large TVs are becoming more popular. In 2015, more than half of the consumer demographics who bought 80-inch or larger TVs were people in their 40s and 50s, but in the super-large TV market after 2021, people in their 30s and 50s of people in their 40s are driving sales.

The extra-large TV market will continue to grow as these factors and preferences become more prevalent among users. Super-large TVs are an inevitable trend, and consumers are ready to enjoy super-large TVs, he said.

Comfortable viewing from a distance

One of the biggest concerns when buying a super-large TV is how far your viewers are from the TV and whether you have that space in your home. According to Kim, the 98-inch NEO QLED TV has a shorter viewing distance than traditional super-large TVs, so viewers can comfortably watch from a distance of four meters.

In order to simulate the viewing distance at home, we created a space with sofas in the store. Move the sofa so that the customer can measure the viewing distance of the small and large rooms. Kim added that once customers get a feel for how the TV will fit in their home, they tend to prefer larger models.

The large size of the TV may be a concern for some, but Kim explained that many consumers want to buy a larger size after opting for a smaller screen. After installing the TV, a customer called and asked if they could return the item they purchased and buy a larger TV. It really puts me on the spot, said Kim. Some even said they received the wrong TV size, claiming the TV looked too small.

When asked about delivery and installation, Kim explained that Samsung has worked hard to make it easy for customers to receive their products in the comfort of their own homes. 98 inches is the largest TV size that can be installed in a standard Korean apartment elevator. And if the elevator is too small, Kim explained, they offer optimized delivery and installation services based on the customer’s environment. In fact, I once climbed a spiral ladder to install a TV in a two-story house.

We are thoroughly communicating with our customers and carefully considering various factors in advance, such as whether the super-large TV can be placed on a tabletop or on the wall,” Kim added.

From seeing to experiencing: changing the culture of the living room

The role of the TV will change as the home TV offers more content such as games, sports, movies and fitness content. Immersion is a top priority for many consumers, and the popularity of large TVs is likely to continue as many consumers seek TVs that offer a breathtaking experience for all types of content. There is a nature.

Kim said that in order for people to know how great a big screen TV is, they have to experience it. The TV is usually the main design focal point of the room, so I encourage you to experience it firsthand.

When an acquaintance asks me for advice on which TV to buy, the first thing I ask is what kind of activity I do with it, Choi said. A larger display provides a more immersive experience. Extra-large TVs remain popular as users continue to use their TVs for multiple purposes such as video calls, home workouts, and games.

TVs help shape living room culture, so buying a new set is like an investment for the next decade. We will continue to focus on these aspects when planning future TV products. Samsung TVs will continue to be the centerpiece of his home entertainment, Chae said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.samsung.com/global/larger-than-life-samsungs-ultra-large-tvs-offer-enhanced-viewing-experiences-for-users The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos