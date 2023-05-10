Google reveals Pixel Fold early in new NBA ad





Footage of the Pixel Fold appeared in a YouTube ad ahead of its expected announcement at Google I/O today. As reported by 9to5Google, an unlisted YouTube video features multiple close-up shots featuring a number of NBA stars and their upcoming Pixel Fold on a daily basis.

The link titled Google Pixel x NBA: The Greatest Watch Party was shared in a tweet posted by the official Google Pixel account last night. Google seems to have released the link prematurely, as the tweet instructed readers to tease them to check in tomorrow. That said, the tweet also includes a photo of MVP Joel Embiid clearly holding his Pixel Fold, so we advise you not to think too much about it.

This video not only introduces the Pixel Fold from different angles, but also showcases some of its features. There’s a lot of hinge (and bezel) movement that shows the Fold closed, fully open, and at a 90-degree angle on a partially open desk. A simulated video call featuring Giannis Antetokounmpo also demonstrates how the camera feed seamlessly switches between internal and external displays.

The video doesn’t provide any information about the Pixel Folds specs. Credible leaker Roland Quandt claims that the device’s internal display is a 7.6-inch (2208×1840, 379 ppi) OLED and the external display is a 5.8-inch (2092×1080, 408 ppi) OLED.

The NBA has a fairly established relationship with Google. Last year, the search giant created Pixel Arena, a virtual stadium where users can experience the NBA, and his 2023 NBA playoffs were presented by the Google Pixel. Google has also worked with the Basketball Association on previous ads, and in October he released a similar promotional video for the Pixel 7.

