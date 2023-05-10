Huawei’s Tech4City competition challenges young people to tackle healthcare and education challenges with technology





From April to July, young people aged 18 to 35 will participate in Tech4City, an annual event held by Huawei to develop tech talent in Singapore and build a more inclusive and sustainable Singapore through technological innovation. You can sign up to participate in the competition.

The second Huawei Tech4City Competition 2023 builds on last year’s success and aims to empower young people to build tomorrow’s Singapore through technological innovation. This year’s competition focuses on his five key areas: wellbeing, learning, mobility, finance and energy.

“Digitalization has always been at the forefront of advocating change and improving lives and lives,” said Hu Fan Yong, CEO of Huawei International.

“This is why Huawei launched the Tech4City competition from 2022 to encourage local talent and young innovators … to build tailored solutions for countless real-world problems and create a more inclusive and forward-looking Singapore city. It’s to encourage us to contribute together to the coming-of-age story,” he explained.

“We hope some of the use cases created by young [as part of this competition] During the contest’s dialogue session held on April 13, Charles Cheng, Managing Director of Huawei International, said:

Charles Cheng, Managing Director of Huawei International, speaking at the Huawei Tech4City Dialogue on April 13th.Image: Huawei

This interactive session is one of three that will take place before the July 23 deadline for proposal submissions, with each session focusing on different aspects of five key areas. The first session on April 13 focused on issues surrounding well-being and learning.

technology for happiness

AI for early detection of dementia and interactive robots that help ease the work of caregivers are just a few of the technologies highlighted by medical professionals during the April 13th interactive session.

In addition to spotlighting these technology use cases as sources of inspiration for young people aspiring to attend the Games, delegates also outlined issues for young people to consider.

For example, Xiong Lingxi, Senior Manager of the Health Promotion Board (HPB) School Health and Outreach Division, Partnerships and Growth Team, explores how technology can make healthy living more enjoyable, easy and accessible. encouraged young people to consider

As an example, a study by the NUS Center for Sleep and Cognition found that about 80% of young people get less than eight hours of sleep per night on weekdays, and that frequent device use and procrastinating bedtime can affect sleep. We know this may be the cause of the shortage. She encouraged young people to think about how technology could be used to address sleep deprivation as opposed to another cause of sleep deprivation.

Meanwhile, Karen Wie, executive director of the Lions Befrienders Services Association, emphasized the role of automation and technology in elderly care and encouraged young people to consider how such technology could be enhanced in this area. rice field.

“Technology can play an important role by supporting healthy aging in place and enabling individuals to age at home. and ultimately improve health and overall well-being,” added Yoann Sapanel, Head of Health Innovation at NUS Medicine’s Institute for Digital Medicine, in the sharing.

“[Many of these technologies] Wee was developed by people like you. “Think of this as a very good opportunity for Huawei to support you and have mentors who can train you,” she added of the competition.

Technology that enhances the learning experience

Imagine being the protagonist in a post-apocalyptic, zombie-filled world whose fate depends on your ability to devise a cure. This is how some pharmacy students at the National University of Singapore are learning valuable skills such as patient assessment, drug prescribing and patient counseling.

This is one way technology can be used to enhance the student learning experience, Tan Shui-Min, Chief Information Technology Officer at the National University of Singapore shared in a dialogue session.

In addition to online games, she explores how augmented reality technology can help medical students visualize and better understand mental health conditions such as hallucinations, and empathize with patients suffering from these conditions. I also gave an example of how it might help.

“Interreality technology will transform education by enabling immersive and interactive learning experiences that go beyond the traditional classroom and serve as catalysts for transformative learning that will shape the future,” she said.

In presenting these use cases, Tan expressed his hopes to inspire potential contestants on how technology can play an important role in enhancing education in Singapore. expressed.

Increase inclusiveness

As Douglas Goh, Director of Digital Engagement and Recruitment, Digital Readiness Cluster at IMDA, says, “No one wants to be left behind” as we move forward into a digital future. To ensure this, IMDA launched the Digital for Life movement. The movement partners with over 130 partners, including Huawei, to promote digital access, literacy and adoption, health, and future preparedness.

One of the initiatives Goh shared was the SG Digital Office (SDO), which aimed to “help all individuals, workers and businesses go digital,” said the office’s launch in mid-2020. S Iswaran, then Minister of Communications and Information said at the time. With this initiative, SDO has recruited and deployed over 1,000 digital his ambassadors to help street vendors and seniors go digital during the pandemic.

By sharing about such initiatives, Goh expressed hope that participants will generate some ideas about how technology can be used to develop projects that support people with disabilities within their communities. Did.

“Huawei’s Tech4City competition demonstrates how the private sector can play an active role in promoting digital inclusiveness to support the digital for life movement.

Young people between the ages of 18 and 35 who are interested in participating in the competition can enter in teams of 2 to 4 members from March 25th to July 23rd. Her 16 shortlisted teams will advance to the semi-finals and mentors will be assigned in preparation for video submissions on August 20th. The top eight finalists will then be announced.

The finals will take place in September 2023, and each finalist will pitch their solution to the competition’s advisory board. The winner will receive a grand prize of S$15,000, the runner-up will receive S$8,000 and the runner-up will receive S$5,000. The remaining finalists will also be awarded a gratuity.

This year, Huawei will partner with SBS Transit to award an additional SGD 3,000 for the best innovation in mobility.

