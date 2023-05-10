Google I/O 2023: How to watch and what to expect





Google I/O is one of the most important technology events of the year, and with good reason. It often serves as the venue for major software launches, including new versions of Android. The user may also be treated to a preview of his upcoming Google hardware.

This year will be no different. With Google I/O 2023 practically hours away, we’ve rounded up everything you need to know about Google’s developer conference. If you want to learn more about this year’s Google I/O, what the event is about, and how to watch it in real time, you’re in the right place.

Google I/O 2023: How to watch Google I/O 2023 takes place tomorrow, May 10, 2023, and is open to everyone online, but in-person participation is limited. The main keynote will begin at 13:00 ET (10:00 PT) and will be streamed live on YouTube and Google’s official website. Additionally, all materials will be available on demand after the event ends. You can also follow Google I/O through extensive coverage at PhoneArena.Google I/O 2023: What to Expect? Software announcements In terms of software, expect his two major announcements: Android 14 and his ChatGPT rival from Google, Bard. According to some sources, Google plans to put more emphasis on the latter to show his AI progress. For the time being, relatively little is known about future versions of Google OS, but it looks like Android 14 will be a somewhat gradual update. They will definitely appear. Most rumors suggest that the Pixel 7a could come with a slew of upgrades, including a Tensor G2 chipset, 6GB of RAM, a 50MP main camera, a 90Hz panel and more. Google Pixel tablet We also expect the announcement of the Pixel tablet. Google teased last year. There are mixed reports about the specifications of the device. Some rumors say the Pixel Tablet will be a mid-range device, while others claim it will have high-end internals. Regardless of which scenario comes to pass, Google knows he’ll be releasing a charging dock alongside the Pixel Tablet as well. Google Pixel Fold Finally, and perhaps most interestingly, we finally got to see Google’s long-awaited debut in the foldable market – the Google Pixel Fold. A recent report confirms this and reveals a number of interesting details about the device. are expected to have slightly different dimensions. The Pixel Fold could come with a 7.57-inch primary screen and a 5.79-inch cover screen. , both with a 120Hz refresh rate. The foldable will likely feature Google’s Tensor G2 and could be significantly cheaper than Samsung’s Fold 4. Note that Google tends to reveal information about upcoming products that are still in relatively early stages of development. Google I/O 2023: What to expect? Expect a new Pixel flagship lineup considering the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro debuted over half a year ago It is no exaggeration to say that they have not. Additionally, the launch of new wearables and earbuds is particularly unlikely. The Google AR/VR headset announcement is also not included in the card.

