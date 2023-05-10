Consumers want companies to invest in climate technology





For the latest global tech news and analysis delivered to your inbox every morning, sign up for the Daily Tech News Brief.

Climate tech has emerged as an area where innovative technologies could help mitigate or even reverse the impacts of climate change, depending on who you talk to. This corner of technology has seen some significant investment late last year and into his early 2023, but the pace has slowed recently.

Saving the planet is good reason to invest in technologies that help avoid the worst impacts of climate change, but it also cuts the costs needed to meet the Paris Agreement goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. No investments are currently being made at the level of urgency and intensity.

A recent Morning Consult survey found that two-thirds of U.S. adults are concerned about climate change, nearly as many (67%) as concerned about political polarization in the country. and want to invest in specific climate technologies. According to a Morning Consult report last summer, consumers expect technology to lead the way in sustainability innovation, and investments in climate-related technology are helping tech companies meet their ambitious sustainability goals. It’s his one way of achieving it.

The positive perception of tech companies’ environmental impact is declining, but people still look to technology for answers

After July 2022, slightly fewer engineers are aware of their positive environmental impact. This is especially true for his Gen Z. 15% say the impact engineers have on the environment is mostly positive (down from 27% for him last July), and 29% say it’s mostly negative. These sentiments may be related to a rough few months for technology, which saw a decline in favorability and trust across the industry, as described in the latest State of Technology report. As trust and reputation erode, so does brand perception, including how people perceive a company’s overall impact.

US Adult Perceptions of the Environmental Impact of Big Tech Companies

The surveys, conducted July 22-23, 2022 and April 14-17, 2023, each included a representative sample of approximately 2,200 US adults, with unweighted error bars of + /-2 percentage points. Totals may not add up to 100% due to rounding.

That said, people largely agree that technology has a key role to play in transforming sustainability practices, and there is a decline in awareness of the industry’s environmental impact. Therefore, the opportunities for technology to invest in this area are becoming more and more important. More than two in five of his adults (42%) say big tech companies have a greater responsibility to drive sustainability innovation, second only to energy companies and the federal government. Interestingly, tech startups are the source of many exciting innovations in the space, with venture capital funding coming in at the bottom of the list.

On whether American adults should be held accountable for promoting sustainability practices:

Survey conducted April 14-17, 2023 of a representative sample of 2,196 U.S. adults. Unweighted error bar is +/-2 percentage points.

Another factor to consider when discussing investing in sustainable solutions is the politicization of climate change in the United States. This issue is more relevant to Democrats (84%) than Republicans (45%). Democrats (81%) are also more concerned about the environmental impact of businesses than Republicans (54%). That said, energy companies, the federal government, and big tech companies are seen by both Democrats and Republicans as the three organizations most responsible for driving sustainability innovation.

We need a village to make climate technology a reality

Major technology companies can drive sustainability innovation through their venture capital arm or through the acquisition of start-ups. Startups help large companies scale up and integrate acquired technologies into their products, services, and operations. By putting climate tech at the center, the influential not only have the opportunity to generate excitement about climate technology, but also have the added PR benefit of convincing people that they are advocates for climate. I can.

As an umbrella term, climate technology encompasses many technologies from producing clean energy to removing carbon from the air (and even turning it into useful products such as energy and concrete). Among the long list of applications for climate-related technologies, consumers feel that improving power infrastructure, producing solar energy, and removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere are top investment priorities.

Of these three, carbon sequestration is the most climate technology area and has yet to be deployed on a large scale. But at the current pace of emissions reductions, this technology is essential to meeting climate goals, not a last resort.

Percentage of respondents who said investing in:

Survey conducted April 14-17, 2023 of a representative sample of 2,196 U.S. adults. Unweighted error bar is +/-2 percentage points.

Advancing climate-related technologies will require concerted efforts from technology companies, financial institutions, governments and energy companies. How each is best suited to help, however, is open to debate.

Consumers say tech companies should be most responsible for investing in electronics recycling, vehicle electrification, and AI optimization in energy production. Energy companies are expected to shoulder much of the responsibility for energy production, grid improvements and decarbonization. Finally, consumers are encouraged by governments to strengthen cities against the impacts of climate change (such as improving infrastructure to reduce flood risk), reducing emissions in agriculture, and developing water desalination technologies. want to develop.

US adults express their views on whether technology companies, energy companies, or the federal government should be primarily responsible for investing in each of the following areas:

Survey conducted April 14-17, 2023 of a representative sample of 2,196 U.S. adults. Unweighted error bar is +/-2 percentage points.

Although the pace of large-scale climate agreements has slowed recently, it is encouraging that work is still taking place in this area, and the importance of climate innovation is encouraging industry and sector-wide action. More than 20 venture capital firms, collectively managing more than $60 billion in assets, recently formed a coalition called the Venture Capital Alliance. It is backed by the United Nations and its purpose is to fund innovation in climate technology. In an environment where venture capital funding is becoming more difficult, other climate tech companies are seeking Department of Energy grants to partner with energy companies to further develop their products.

Technology plays a key role in mitigating the worst impacts of climate change, but achieving measurable change requires technology (both big and small), energy, governments and even the right funding. We need a true partnership between

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://morningconsult.com/2023/05/10/climate-tech-survey/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos