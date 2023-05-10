Artemis II’s lasers share high-definition video of the moon





When the manned mission Artemis II makes a lunar flyby in late 2024, you’ll be able to see video of the Moon like never before. All this thanks to lasers.

The Orion spacecraft will launch aboard a Space Launch System rocket in November 2024, sending NASA astronauts Reed Weisman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Canadian Space Agency Jeremy Hansen beyond the moon for about 10 days. take you on a trip.

In line with its historic journey to the Moon, the Orion Artemis II Optical Communication System, or O2O, will make Artemis II the first manned lunar flight demonstrating laser communication technology.

The O2O system can return high-definition images and videos of the lunar surface to Earth at downlink rates of up to 260 Mbit/s. High bandwidth is a far cry from the grainy footage captured by the Apollo missions 50 years ago, and could enable high-resolution views of the Moon in real time.

The laser system can also send and receive instructions, flight plans, voice messages, and other communications between the Orion spacecraft and mission control on Earth.

Injecting new laser communications technology into the Artemis mission will give astronauts access to more data than ever before, said O2O project manager Steve Horowitz in a statement. The higher the data rate, the more information our instruments can send to Earth, allowing the lunar rover to perform more science.

Traditionally, NASA has used radio waves to communicate with spacecraft and return data to Earth.

Antennas located around the world receive communications from satellites that transmit radio frequencies that carry data to and from various missions, such as returning scientific data or sending commands from mission control.

A laser that travels as an invisible beam can transmit terabytes of data in a single transmission. Laser communication systems are lighter, safer, more flexible, and can supplement the radio waves used in most NASA missions.

It all started when the NASA Laser Communications Relay Demonstration (LCRD) launched in December 2021. The LCRD was put into orbit about 22,000 miles (35,406 kilometers) from Earth as the first test of two-way laser communications.

The experiment will last for two years and will reveal the effects of the Earth’s atmosphere on laser signals as NASA and other agencies and institutions test its capabilities.

Then in May 2022, the TeraByte InfraRed Delivery satellite (TBIRD) was launched. This tissue-box-sized satellite provides a 200 Gbit/s data downlink. This is the highest speed of light NASA has ever achieved.

In a statement, TBIRD project manager Beth Keer said in a statement, “We have designed instruments and spacecraft with the constraints on the amount of data that can be transferred from space to Earth and back. Hikari Tsushin was blowing it out of the water when it came to the amount of data it could bring back.

This year, NASA will launch the Integrated LCRD Low Earth Orbit User Modem and Amplifier Terminal (ILLUMA-T) on a SpaceX resupply mission to the International Space Station.

The terminal will bring laser communications capabilities to the space station, collecting data from hundreds of experiments in orbiting laboratories and relaying it to the LCRD at 1.2 gigabits per second.

The transfer speed is very fast, like downloading a full-length movie in less than a minute. The LCRD can then transmit the data to ground stations in Hawaii or California.

Chetan Sayal, ILLUMA-T project manager at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, said ILLUMA-T and LCRD will work together to demonstrate a communications link from low-Earth orbit to geostationary orbit to the ground. It will be the first laser system to do so. statement.

Testing laser communications between low Earth orbit and the Moon and Earth during Artemis II could lead to future technologies that can travel extreme distances in space, such as in preparation for future manned missions to Mars. there is. One day, astronauts may be able to send back Ultra HD video from the surface of Mars.

Badri Younes, Deputy Deputy Administrator and Program Manager for Space Communications and Navigation at NASA Headquarters, said in a statement that he is excited about the possibilities that laser communications will offer in the years to come.

These missions and demonstrations will allow NASA to work with other government agencies and the commercial sector to dramatically expand future communications capabilities for space exploration, enabling a vibrant and robust economic opportunity. It ushers in a decade of new light for NASA.

