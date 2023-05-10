Specialized Launches S-Works Mondo as Fastest Endurance All-Road Tire Ever





Specialized has announced what it calls its new Benchmark Endurance All-Road tire featuring the Paris-Roubaix first-run model S-Works Mondo and the new 3D-printed Romin EVO Pro with Mirror saddle.

Check tires first

Specialized S-Works Mondo tires

Specialized describes the S-Works Mondo tubeless-ready tire as some of the fastest endurance engineering on the planet. The new tires are said to offer amplified performance in terms of long-distance durability, all-weather traction, incredible puncture resistance, and best-in-class rolling resistance and light weight.

Specialized uses the T2 Gripton compound in the center of the S-Works Mondo. This aims to provide the best possible speed and durability, and on the shoulder he uses a T5 compound for excellent wet and dry grip.

Both of these compounds already exist. For example, Specialized uses both in his S-Works Turbo 2BR 2Bliss Ready T2/T5 tires that we reviewed.

The S-Works Mondo comes with what Specialized calls Grid Race sidewall protection. This is his two layers of cross-woven polyamide panels designed to protect against cuts and pinch flats, and an aramid black belt breaker under the tread to avoid punctures.

Stats fans will be happy to know that Specialized claims the S-Works Mondo has 11% less rolling resistance than its previous class-leading endurance tire, but that tire’s name doesn’t tell. not.

According to Specialized, the Foldable 2Bliss Ready nanofiber beads are suitable for use on both hooked and hookless rims.

The S-Works Mondo is a 700C tire with a 120 TPI (threads per inch) casing and comes in three widths: 28mm (weighing 310g), 32mm (330g) and 35mm (360g). The price is 55 each.

The new Mondo sits between a Specialized Turbo and a Roubaix tire.

Specialized Romin EVO Pro with Mirror Saddle

Specialized has also added a new 3D printed saddle to their lineup. Romin EVO Pro with Mirror.

> Read the Specialized S-Works Romin Evo Mirror saddle review

The new Romin EVO Pro with Mirror saddle uses the exact same 3D printed padding as the S-Works Romin EVO Pro with Mirror, but comes with a nylon and recycled carbon fiber shell and hollow Ti rails as Specialized. said.

It uses a 3D printed matrix with 22,200 nodes and 10,700 struts and features a unique concave shell to provide the thickest mirror pad ever.

Want to solve another statistic? Mirror Technology, which digitally prints liquid polymers, can reduce pressure by up to 26% compared to foam saddles, according to Specialized.

The Romin EVO Pro with mirrored saddle comes in two widths, with Specialized claiming a weight of 234g for the 143mm version and 237g for the 155mm model.

3D printed saddles aren’t cheap, but Specialized’s Romin Evo With Mirror is a bit cheaper than most, at $290.

www.specialized.com

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://road.cc/content/tech-news/specialized-launches-fastest-endurance-all-road-tyre-ever-301105 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos