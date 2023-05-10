Corteva Agriscience’s R&D pipeline of key innovations paves the way for farmers, societies and businesses to succeed





Innovation Update Event sheds light on opportunities and advances for farmers transforming productive agriculture in 2035 and beyond

INDIANAPOLIS, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Corteva, Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) announced today in its Innovation Update that it will highlight farmer-focused innovations, sustainability-driven initiatives, and industry-leading innovations. Introduced advancements in leading R&D pipelines. Through major product launches, we extend our leadership position in the global seed and crop protection market by continuing to provide products that enhance and protect yield potential for farmers around the world.

CEO Chuck Magro said: Officer, Corteva Agriscience.

With over 100 years of hybrid maize breeding, Corteva has built a generational strength in germplasm performance that provides sustained yield advantages in a variety of growing conditions. Key product launches showcase our industry-leading corn and soybean products that offer unique value to farmers, including the continued adoption of Pioneer Brand A-Series with Vorceed Enlist and Enlist E3 technologies . Adavelt Active joins the successful Inatreq Active and continues to expand farmers’ new fungicide options. The recently launched Adavelt Active enables next-level disease control across a wide range of crops including fruits and vegetables, trees, nuts, oilseeds and flowers.

The company also delved into a major pipeline of innovations, highlighting key projects that will create more choice for farmers through unique biotech traits and differentiated crop protection solutions by 2035. Specifically, we are using 3rd and 4th generation above-ground and below-ground insect control technologies and introducing a new 3rd generation family of herbicides to combat resistant weeds in cereals, thereby reducing on-farm disease. and solve the weed problem. This includes the brand launch of Bexoveld active, a third generation of his 6-arylpicolinate herbicide with excellent regulatory, toxicological and environmental profiles.

“Our R&D program is rapidly adapting to new opportunities, such as bioengineering, which enables farmers to meet changing food production demands, and the potential of double-cropping systems, which provide farmers with alternative cash crop options. We innovate by working together,” said Sam Eathington, Chief Technology and Digital. Officer, Corteva Agriscience. “We will use a combination of acquisitions, unique value-sharing collaborations, external innovation, and internal R&D capabilities to provide farmers with better solutions as they meet new challenges to their current and future operations. doing.”

The company has strong global agricultural direction with respect to new emerging technologies such as gene editing for breeding short corn and disease-resistant plants, and growth in frontier markets such as biotechnology, renewable energy and specialty oils. Leading these discussions about protein.

Corteva Agriscience Chief Financial Officer Dave Anderson said: “This growth will continue to transform our portfolio into more differentiated and sustainable solutions that will generate real value, farmers and higher quality returns for Corteva.”

To learn more about Corteva’s R&D innovation advancements, watch the webcast accessible from the Events and Presentations page of the Corteva IR website.

About Corteva Agriscience Corteva, Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) uses industry-leading innovation, high-touch customer engagement and operational execution to profitably deliver solutions to the world’s most pressing agricultural challenges. is a listed global agricultural company that combines Corteva creates favorable market preferences through a unique distribution strategy and a balanced, globally diverse mix of seeds, crop protection and digital products and services. With some of agriculture’s best-known brands and a technology pipeline well-positioned to drive growth, the company is able to reach out to stakeholders across the food system to deliver on its promise to enrich the lives of growers. We are committed to maximizing the productivity of our farmers and consumers, in collaboration with our partners, to ensure progress for generations to come. For more information, please visit www.corteva.com.

Follow Corteva on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This release contains certain estimates and forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Exchange Act of 1933, as amended. contains a description of Subject to the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which may be identified by the use of words such as “plans,” “expects,” “will,” and “expects.” I have. “believe,” “intend,” or other words of similar meaning. All statements that address expectations or projections about the future, including statements regarding Corteva’s regulatory approvals, product development, product offerings and expected performance, are forward-looking statements. Corteva disclaims and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law. A detailed discussion of some of the material risks and uncertainties that could cause results or events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements or other estimates is available in Corteva’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Risks. Factors” section. By subsequent reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K.

The Enlist E3 soybean transgenic soybean event is jointly developed and owned by Corteva Agriscience and MS Technologies LLC. Trademarks and service marks of Corteva Agriscience and its affiliates. Bexoveld active has not received regulatory approval.

Source Corteva Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/corteva-agrisciences-leading-rd-pipeline-of-innovation-provides-path-to-farmer-society-and-company-success-301820230.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos