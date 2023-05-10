Google to unveil answer to Microsoft’s AI search challenge





May 10 (Reuters) – Alphabet’s (GOOGL.O) Google said on Wednesday it would be adding more artificial intelligence to its products to take on the latest competition from Microsoft (MSFT.O). is expected to. billion search advertising market.

Through an internal project codenamed Magi, Google has decided to inject generative artificial intelligence, a technology that can answer questions in human-like prose and derive new content from past data, into its eponymous engine. I’ve been aiming

This effort will be most noticeable when Google executives take the stage at the annual conference I/O in Mountain View, Calif., near our corporate headquarters. The results could change how consumers access the world’s information and which companies win in the global search advertising market, which research firm MAGNA estimates is worth his $286 billion this year.

For years the top portal to the Internet, Google has questioned its position since competitors began using generative AI as an alternative to presenting content from the web.

First came ChatGPT, a Microsoft-backed OpenAI chatbot that industry observers called a Google disruptor. Next came Microsoft’s Bing search engine, which has been updated with an equally dexterous chatbot. Bing can answer queries that online didn’t give clear results, such as which car seats to buy for a particular model of car.

Microsoft last month touted an increase in Bing’s US share, recently surpassing 100 million daily active users, but still small compared to Google’s billions of searches. .

Google’s rivals are taking advantage of the research breakthroughs of the past few years to run past the inventor. Microsoft said he could generate an additional $2 billion in revenue for each additional percentage point he gained in search advertising.

In recent months, teams at Google, like ChatGPT rival Bard, have been doing everything in their power to release technology at or before I/O, defending company turf.

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said earlier this year that generative AI for extracting complex queries would be coming to Google Search.

Google is also looking to restate its research mantle.At Wednesday’s conference, a more powerful AI model known as PaLM 2 will be unveiled, CNBC reported.

It is also expected to showcase new hardware in its Pixel device lineup, reports the media.

