Google and OpenAI Limit AI Research Publications as Competition Intensifies

Google and OpenAI, leaders in the artificial intelligence (AI) technology sector, plan to hold back on publicizing their AI research as the race to take the lead in the AI ​​race heats up.

The two companies’ decision to hold their research on AI more closely came when they found themselves at the center of the race to develop new AI applications. This competition could make it more competitive with smaller start-ups that draw on insights from publicly available AI research.

Long a leader in AI, Google has published hundreds of studies on AI through Google Research since 2019. But the surge in interest in OpenAI’s ChatGPT AI informational chatbot, which was first released last fall, caught me off guard, notably when an updated and more powerful version of the generative AI bot was released in March this year. We saw an improvement.

Google and its Microsoft-backed AI rival OpenAI are in the midst of fierce competition, making them more reluctant to share their AI research publicly. (Jonathan Raa/NurPhoto via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Partly due to concerns that ChatGPT’s development was fueled by information contained in AI-related academic papers published by Google Research, the company earlier this year announced changes to its policy regarding the release of AI research.

Under the new policy, Google researchers have the opportunity to incorporate the results of AI research papers into the company’s products, The Washington Post reports, citing sources familiar with the conference where the move took place. Only later will they publish an AI research paper. Announced.

The report also noted that Google is accelerating the AI ​​product launch process and introducing new metrics to turn these papers into actionable products more quickly.

Google reportedly changed its internal policy to restrict the public disclosure of its AI research until the company incorporated it into its own products. ((Photo illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)/Getty Images)

OpenAI, which is funded by Microsoft as part of an exclusive partnership, has published some of its AI research over the years. The company’s site archives list 161 of his research papers published since 2016.

In an interview with The Verge, OpenAI co-founder Ilya Sutskever said that while the company shares information with academic and research institutions to help develop safeguards, it ultimately failed to develop AI. He said it would be “wrong” to share the research more broadly because it might allow it. Until it becomes an artificial general intelligence (AGI) with intelligence on par with humans.

“If, like us, you believe that AI (AGI) will become incredibly powerful at some point, it doesn’t make sense to open source it,” Sutskever told the outlet. “That’s a bad idea…I fully expect that in a few years it will be completely clear to everyone that open sourcing AI is unwise.”

OpenAI co-founder Ilya Sutskever said it was “wrong” for the company to publicly share its AI research in the past. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo/Reuters Photo)

Concerns about providing information to competitors can be a significant deterrent to sharing research on AI, but there are other reasons that may contribute to such decisions.

For example, using copyrighted material to the extent that AI technology is trained may result in legal liability. It usually contains large amounts of information scraped from the internet.

