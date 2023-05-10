Univar Solutions’ Annual ‘Innovation Day’ Shines a Light on Technical Expertise, Global Solution Centers and the Future of Ingredient Formulations





Newly reimagined products and smarter, more sustainable formulations demonstrate Univar Solutions’ technical expertise, commitment to innovation

DOWNERS GROVE, Illinois, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) (“Univar Solutions” or the “Company”) is a leading global As a solution provider, our global all-day event from our flagship solution centers in Houston, Essen, São Paulo, Chicago and Mexico City will bring together technical, regulatory and trend experts. Show how we develop real-world solutions to customer and supplier challenges across life sciences and industrial markets.

Univar Solutions’ Annual ‘Innovation Day’ Highlights Technical Expertise and Global Solution Centers

Tweet this Univar Solutions annual ‘Innovation Day’ to highlight technical expertise, global solution centers and the future of ingredient formulation

Global President Nick Powell said: President of Univar Solutions Ingredients & Specialties, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. “We are pleased to showcase our technological depth and breadth, innovations, solutions and services by sharing a behind the scenes look at how we help our customers with their latest business challenges. Whether adapting or responding to new regulatory requirements, responding to the growing need for improved and sustainable solutions, or responding to scale-up and rapid expansion into new market segments and geographies, raw material innovation We are proud to play a role in shaping the future.”

Equipped with our formulation labs and development kitchens within our global network of Solution Centers, Innovation Day 2023 attendees will be able to focus on formulations in areas such as sports nutrition, natural beauty products for hair care, pharmaceutical ingredients and health foods. Join dozens of technical discussions and demonstrations. , global cleaning trends, sustainable coatings, and water treatment testing. Attendees will also be able to work directly with chemists, food scientists, chefs and technical teams located in the labs and test kitchens within the Solution Center. We offer sessions in English, Spanish and Brazilian Portuguese, with subtitles available in a variety of languages. The virtual event also has three tracks of his available for attendees. Focuses on the future of distribution with Life Sciences, Industrial Solutions and Chemicals & Services, and Supplier Solutions.

By taking what each solution center is doing in one region or industry and applying it to another region, Univar Solutions helps customers and suppliers save time, streamline operations, and deliver next-generation products. I am trying to help you formulate. Through a hub-and-spoke model, each solution center is interconnected to provide superior levels of collaboration, innovation, and customer and supplier support. Digital capabilities, from online networks of formulations, methodologies and test results, to AI-assisted innovation in a hub-and-spoke network of solution centers, will enable instant access to Essen innovations to solve China’s challenges. Chefs in Chicago can brainstorm and collaborate with chefs in Brazil in real time to create great recipes for customers looking for the next great food innovation. Our Solution Center teams bring their region and industry-specific knowledge to solve complex global challenges for the benefit of our global customers and the planet.

Univar Solutions is also committed to creating a cleaner and safer world through the sustainable sourcing of ingredients when it comes to formulations. Whether formulating your next facial moisturizer, sustainable laundry application, dairy-free cheese, or anything in between, Univar Solutions is far more than a supplier of specialty ingredients, we A true partner in the progress and achievement of the business of our customers and suppliers. Environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals.

“Whether today’s need is to move to more sustainable and natural products or stay ahead of rapidly changing consumer trends, we and our partners envision the next We need solutions that help us develop,” said Dr. Andrew Mint, Senior Director, Global Solutions Center at Univar Solutions. “Innovation Day puts the spotlight on industries, innovation solutions, people and technology, making Univar Solutions truly unique as a distributor. Taking innovation to the next level: Our technology specialists collaborate across industries and geographies across our global solution center network to find product and business solutions, accelerate time to market, Highlighting the benefits and differentiators of myriad products in a vast ingredient and specialty portfolio.”

Registration for Innovation Day is free and is available now at univarsolutions.com/innovation-day.

About Univer Solutions Univer Solutions (NYSE: UNVR) is a leading global distributor of specialty chemicals and ingredients, representing an exceptional portfolio of the world’s leading producers. With the industry’s largest commercial fleet and North American sales force, unmatched logistics know-how, deep market and regulatory knowledge, world-class formulation and recipe development, and state-of-the-art digital tools, the company provides customized solutions. We have established a system that can provide and value. We have added services to a wide range of markets, industries and applications. Univar Solutions is committed to helping our customers and suppliers innovate and grow together. For more information, please visit univarsolutions.com.

Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains statements regarding future events and our intentions, beliefs, expectations and future prospects that are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Sections 27A and 21E of the Securities Act of 1933. It contains certain forward-looking statements. The Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond our control. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations and assumptions. A detailed discussion of these factors and uncertainties is included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Factors that may affect such forward-looking statements include, among others: Fluctuations in general economic conditions, particularly in industrial production and consumption, and the timing and extent of economic downturns will increase competitive pressures, including as a result of competitor consolidation. potential supply chain disruptions; significant changes in chemical pricing, demand and availability; our obligations, limits imposed by our indebtedness and related costs, and our ability to raise additional financing; Extensive laws and regulations to which we are subject, including extensive environmental, health and safety laws and regulations, and changes in tax laws. Potential cybersecurity incidents, including security breaches. Inability to generate sufficient working capital. Transportation-related challenges such as rising transportation and fuel costs, changing relationships with third-party carriers, and the ability to attract and retain qualified drivers. Accidents, safety issues, environmental damage, product quality issues. Failure to deliver, or the dangers and risks associated with our operations and the dangerous goods we handle, and the inability to obtain adequate insurance. ongoing litigation, potential product liability claims and recalls, and other environmental, legal, and regulatory risks; Issues related to international affairs. Exposure to interest rate and currency fluctuations. Potential impairment of goodwill and intangible assets. the ongoing and ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including its impact on the global economy, our employees, customers, vendors and suppliers, and our business, results of operations and financial condition; A significant change in the producer’s business strategy or the customer’s operations. our inability to integrate the businesses and systems of companies we acquire; This includes the inability to realize the expected benefits of the acquisition. Negative developments impacting our pension plans and multi-employer pensions. Labor disruptions related to the unionized part of the workforce. our ability to attract or retain a qualified and diverse workforce; Our ability to execute strategies and achieve related expectations related to environmental, social and governance issues depends on evolving regulatory and other standards, processes and assumptions, the pace of scientific and technological development, costs and changes in the availability of required financing and carbon markets. and other factors described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is not a guarantee of future events or results, and actual events or results may not have been created or implied by the forward-looking information contained in this press release. Please note that it may differ significantly from the In addition, forward-looking statements generally use the general terms “may,” “plan,” “seek,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” and “project.” can be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as The forward-looking information contained herein is made only as of the date of this press release, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise it. Forward-looking information that reflects changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE Universe Solutions Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/univar-solutions-annual-innovation-day-to-highlight-technical-expertise-global-solutions-centers-and-the-future-of-ingredient-formulation-301820778.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos