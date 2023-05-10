FGCU research shows how remote work affects mothers’ perceptions of the workplace





Research shows that motherhood can lead to negative perceptions at work, which can affect pay raises and promotions. A professor at Florida Gulf Coast University conducted an original study.

Dr. Meagan Baskin, Associate Professor of Business Administration at FGCU, is always teaching on the computer in her kitchen. Her two boys are often right behind her.

But in 2020, she was working at another university and living in Oklahoma.

“I was teaching an organizational behavior class, talking about how the pandemic has affected work-life balance,” Baskin said. “And I’m teaching this class to a graduate student, and in the middle of class, his son shot him in the head with a nerf gun, and I was like, ‘The mic drop class is over.’ . And this was on the Zoom video. ”

Since 2020, many parents are experiencing similar moments. A FlexJobs Career Plus survey conducted in the summer of 2022 found that 97% of his employees want some form of remote work.

“I started talking to other mothers, other professors at other universities, and how some of the challenges others face around the world disproportionately compare to their father counterparts.” I realized it could be,” Baskin said.

Baskin and the other professors decided to do a survey with a simple question.

To fully understand, you must first know the concept of maternal penalty/paternity premium. Research shows that women who are open about having children at work are perceived to be less successful at their jobs. But on the other hand, fathers benefit from talking about being a father.

“We thought the penalty for mothers would skyrocket as we increased the presence of children.

Using face manipulation software, the professor used two images, one male and one female. The first shot showed just the fake employee. The next shot shows a toy, but since there are no children in the background, it was unclear if the person had children. The last shot showed a child and a toy behind the employee.

They gave supervisors fake conversations with workers. A fake employee performed best and had the same smile, race and clothes to control the setting.

“I’ve seen the maternal penalty happen where there’s just a child’s toy in the background, but when you actually see a child in the house, it diminishes and puts the child in the background.” And then it went down again,” says Baskin. He said. So it’s actually better to have the kids present. It actually helped their performance evaluation. ”

Research morals? Don’t hide your kids while working remotely.

Baskin theorizes that if you’re not open, your boss will come up with reasons why you’re not working or getting the job done, and it can be worse.

As for remote fathers, the premium was still present across the board.

