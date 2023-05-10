Google I/O LIVE updates: Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold, Android 14 and more in a few hours





Google I/O LIVE Update: In just a few hours from now, the annual Google developer conference, also known as Google I/O, will go live. At these events, Google typically announces the next-generation Android OS and its new services, as well as some big product announcements. This year, alongside Android 14, the Pixel

Google Pixel 7a is set to get a big camera boost

Google Pixel 7a is set to get the big camera update. A leak suggests that the Pixel 7a will feature a 64MP camera and a 13MP ultra-wide camera. This is a steep step considering the Pixel 6a’s main camera is 12.2MP.

New Pixel Buds at Google I/O?

Google may also unveil a new sky blue color for its Pixel Buds A series that debuted last year. The company also has little information about his upcoming Google Nest product, so it’s unlikely he’ll announce a new Nest product.

A Google tablet could also launch this year

Google may eventually give us more details about its Pixel tablets. The tech giant hinted at its next tablet at an event last October, and it could be revealed. A charging dock may be bundled.

The Weather app can get a redesigned Material You on Android 14

Google could reportedly continue its Material You redesign with Android 14, bringing a new interface to the Weather app. New app designs can feature a single feed with a search bar at the top.

How to turn Google Workspace into AI?

The tech giant could also bring improvements to Google Workspace. According to the report, Google plans to expand its Workspace AI collaborator with features such as image generation in Slides and Meet applications. Additionally, you can bring template generation into Google Sheets.

Bard to appear at Google I/O event?

Google Bard, the company’s ChatGPT answer, is about to get a major upgrade. CNBC reports that Google has carefully tested multiple versions of Google Bard (Big Bard, Giant Bard, and Multi-Bard). Lesser known, the multi-bard version may hint at multi-modal functionality, which could allow chatbots to achieve more input/output capabilities than just text. I have.

Google I/O could make major AI announcements

According to reports, Google may unveil its next-generation general-purpose large-scale language model called PaLM-2, which may perform better than its predecessor. PaLM-2, short for Pathways Language Model, is a language model with conversational capabilities. It can understand and generate human-like language.

Google Pixel Fold specs leaked

According to leaks and rumors, the Pixel Fold will feature a 5.8-inch cover display and a 7.69-inch internal display. It will likely be powered by the Google Tensor G2 chipset and will be available in 256GB and 512GB variants.

The Pixel Fold is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup consisting of a primary 64MP Sony IMX787 sensor, a Samsung S5K3J1 telephoto lens with a 10.8MP camera, and a 12MP Sony IMX386 ultra-wide camera.

Google Pixel 7a specs leaked

Based on various leaks and rumors, the Google Pixel 7a is expected to feature a 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It’s a significant upgrade from the Pixel 6a’s 60Hz display. Additionally, similar to the Pixel 7 series, his affordable Pixel smartphone could feature the in-house Tensor G2 chipset.

As for photography, the Pixel 7a is expected to feature an upgraded camera with a 64MP wide-angle lens and a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens. Additionally, it is expected to have a 13MP front-facing camera for selfies.

Google I/O 2023 Live Streaming

You can watch the Google I/O event directly here or on Google’s official YouTube channel.

Google I/O 2023: date and time

The 2023 Google I/O event is scheduled to start at 10:30 PM (10:00 AM PT) on May 10 in Mountain View, CA.

