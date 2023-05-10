Data Gaps Hinder Innovation and Digital Equity





Inadequate data can lead to misinformed policy and program decisions, leading to diversion of funds and continued social and economic injustice. According to his May 8 report from the Center for Data Innovation, this means data-driven services aimed at empowering disadvantaged people may fall short. increase.

Insufficient data can limit the ability of governments to use information to solve social and economic divides and take advantage of new technologies, just as poor internet access contributes to the digital divide. There is also Artificial intelligence, for example, relies on complete and reliable data to streamline the decision-making process, said center officials in the release of the report.

Gillian Diebold, policy analyst at the Center for Data Innovation and co-author of the report, said that without substantial efforts to increase data representation and access, certain individuals and communities will become increasingly data-driven. It is said that it will be left behind in the world of

Data access is also important for resident engagement. Data portability, open data policies, and easier access to application programming interfaces will help community members interact more with data and participate in the data economy, says the report. For example, an open data portal in Phoenix, Arizona, enabled residents to develop innovative solutions to make parking easier and reduce heat in the city. Rather than design policies that restrict data, policymakers should look for ways to expand the equitable collection and use of data, says the report.

According to the report, policymakers should consider ways to expand acceptance of data collection and sharing for social good. Some policies limit the amount and type of data an organization can collect, which can prevent valuable insights about underserved communities. To avoid such oversights, authorities should consider how increased data collection can go hand in hand with data privacy laws, the report says.

The Data Innovation Center also encourages leaders to invest in smart city infrastructure with data collection capabilities. A network of sensors could automate the collection of data on environmental conditions such as traffic patterns and air quality, the report said. These insights help leaders make educated infrastructure and financial decisions to promote healthier communities.

Data sharing is another way governments fill the data gap. By partnering with other agencies, organizations or the private sector, governments can better track progress in key areas that affect communities, such as public health and climate change, the report said.

According to the report, data interoperability can also increase data usability by improving accuracy, timeliness, precision, and representation. When federal, state, and local government data are interoperable, data discrepancies that lead to incomplete or inconsistent datasets and formats can be avoided. For example, if an agency is tracking the spread of an infectious disease, data interoperability can help authorities monitor many public health agencies and appropriately allocate vaccine resources to areas of greatest need. .

Institutions must regularly maintain the data they collect and store. Just as governments treat infrastructure maintenance as an ongoing process that requires regular maintenance to ensure quality and safety, government data collectors continuously monitor datasets. to ensure datasets are updated, cleaned and protected, says the report. Its key institutions also flag known limitations and errors in datasets to further help users identify solutions to data gaps and deficiencies.

A data-rich society has a wealth of benefits, from better public health to better education. To ensure that all Americans reap these benefits, policymakers must work to bridge the data divide.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gcn.com/data-analytics/2023/05/data-gaps-curtail-innovation-digital-equity/386158/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]bsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos