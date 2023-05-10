Led by Sci-tech Innovation to expand into global markets





SHENZHEN, China, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As globalization becomes a mainstream trend in the development of China’s biopharmaceutical industry, companies will step up their efforts to globalize, more frequent interactions with customers. Kexing Biopharm Co.Ltd recently participated in several major international pharmaceutical exhibitions. Utilizing these events, the company’s overseas marketing department was able to communicate with domestic and foreign customers, explore business opportunities, and gain cooperation.

Well-prepared Kexing Biopharm attracted a large number of customers at CPHI North America 2023. Many of them were well-known foreign companies. Kexing Biopharm’s exhibition team gained insight into the cutting edge of the industry by discovering new market demands, exploring overseas cooperation opportunities, and communicating face-to-face with new and old customers. It also established connections with many new customers.

Three years later, Kexing Biopharm introduced its blockbuster product, EPOSINO, at the 43rd Philippine Society of Nephrology Annual Meeting held by the Philippine Society of Nephrology.

The company attaches great importance to this treaty. In the early stages, we worked closely with Goodfellow Pharma to fully assist in the preparation of the event. An international marketing team also attended the convention to welcome over 100 professionals and pharmaceutical professionals. On the day, attendees from Kexing Biopharm and Goodfellow shared their views on the former’s existing products and R&D pipeline, cutting-edge renal therapy technologies, and other topics with guests visiting the booth. The move not only further improved trust and relationships with our Filipino customers, but also stabilized our partnership.

The conference will play an important role in finding potential cooperation opportunities for other platform products in the nephrology field, deepening the understanding of Philippine nephrologists about Kexing Biopharm, and increasing EPOSINO’s brand influence in the country. I did it.

As a high-quality partner in the globalization of Chinese pharmaceutical companies, since 2021, Kexing Biopharm has focused on albumin-bound paclitaxel, infliximab, bevacizumab, adalimumab, and liraglutide. With a focus on product quality and commitment to scientific innovation, Kexing Biopharm adheres to the mission of providing “Precise Products, Predictable Effects, and Health Protection”. This will help Chinese biopharmaceuticals impact the world and improve the lives of patients around the world.

