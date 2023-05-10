



Redesigned solar cell materials can detect x-rays at 250 times less dose than today’s best detectors. High-quality single crystals of bismuth oxyiodide (BiOI) have demonstrated improved X-ray attenuation properties, so patients undergoing X-rays may one day experience less radiation exposure and make this important medical procedure safer. may come

X-rays are a valuable diagnostic tool, but prolonged or repeated exposure to this ionizing radiation can increase the risk of cancer. Radiation dose is now determined by the properties of the attenuating material in the detector that absorbs her X-rays that pass through the sample and creates an image. Wanyi Nie, an optoelectronics researcher at Los Alamos National Laboratory in the United States, says semiconductor X-ray sensing materials have high effective atomic numbers (Z numbers) to adequately block high-energy photons such as X-rays. explains that it is necessary. They must also have good charge-conducting properties to accurately measure radiation intensity, especially under low-dose conditions.

Current medical devices employ amorphous selenium as an attenuating material, but its relatively low Z-value means that high doses of X-rays are required for effective detection. Heavy, non-toxic elements such as bismuth have much greater X-ray stopping power, but their compounds are soft and susceptible to deformation of the polar lattice, causing charge localization and reduced conductivity.

A joint team, now jointly led by Robert Hoye, Judith MacManus-Driscoll, and Bartomeu Monserrat, has overcome these electronic limitations and developed a concentrating solar material, BiOI, as a layered bismuth compound that exhibits excellent attenuation properties. We devised a method to grow her BiOI single crystals with high quality and few defects, she explains MacManus-Driscoll. This means that charge carriers can move on millimeter length scales even with low electric fields applied. The resulting single crystal, grown by chemical vapor transport in a sealed quartz ampoule, is an effective conductor, emitting her X-rays at doses more than 250 times lower than the current best-performing commercial materials. detected.

Eager to understand the origin of these enhanced electronic properties, the team used a combination of spectroscopic and computational methods to probe the internal structure of BiOI crystals. By simulating the ground-state and excited-state lattices, Monserrat explained, he was able to see how lattice strain changed the energy regime of BiOI. The simulations also confirmed the delocalized nature of the charge carriers. Therefore, BiOI single crystals possess an ideal combination of properties for detecting His X-rays at very low dose rates.

This is an excellent demonstration of BiOI as a new layered material with promising X-ray detection performance, commented Nie. It is useful to investigate the stability and toxicity of this substance before entering the market. Can the electric field required for imaging applications and the constant stress caused by operations such as X-ray radiation be tolerated?

While the team is currently developing ways to scale low-defect BiOI production from single crystals to larger films suitable for commercial devices, they are also keen to explore the broader implications of their findings.

Hoye says our research has provided important new insights into how telco location can be circumvented. This is important not only for X-ray detectors, but also for the next generation of solar cells, solar fuel devices and transistors.

