Google I/O 2023 live: Android 14, Pixel Fold, Pixel 7a, and other announcements up for the annual developer conference





Google’s biggest event of the year is here. The tech giant is set to host his annual Google I/O 2023 developer conference today. The annual event is set to start at 10:00 AM PT, or 10:30 PM IST. Unlike his previous physical I/O events, which lasted for several days, Google I/O 2023 will only take place on his May 10th. It will be held face-to-face.

At the event, Google announced the latest version of its Android operating system, Android 14, and will launch the Pixel Fold, Pixel 7a, Pixel Tablet and more. Google has already confirmed the launch of the Pixel Fold.

It’s also possible that the company will introduce an affordable Pixel 7a. Rumors are flying that we can expect a Pixel tablet and Pixel Watch 2 announcement at his I/O keynote tonight.

The Google I/O event will be streamed live on the company’s official Youtube channel in case you’re interested in watching the event live.

LiveMint will cover the event live. Be the first to know about the Google I/O 2023 event.

May 10, 2023, 8:43:08 PM IST Google I/O 2023: Android 14 among key announcements

The developer preview of Android 14 was released earlier this year. As usual, the latest Android OS will be released from beta at the I/O 2023 event.

May 10, 2023, 08:04:18 PM IST Google I/O 2023: Known Features for Pixel Tablets

Powered by Google’s Tensor G2 chipset, this table is packed with Pixel phone features like video calling, photo editing, and hands-free help with Google Assistant. It can also be paired with the charging speaker dock.

Google Pixel Tablet (Google) May 10, 2023 7:58:42 PM IST Google I/O 2023: Made-by Google Pixel Tablet is here

Google first unveiled its Pixel tablets at its 2022 hardware event, unveiling its Pixel 7 series of smartphones alongside other devices.The company will reveal details about the device at today’s event

May 10, 2023, 07:53:51 PM IST Google I/O 2023: Pixel 7a could feature a 90Hz refresh rate screen

The Google Pixel 7a will replace last year’s Pixel 6a. The handset will likely feature the tone-down feature of the Pixel 7 series, and could feature a display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

May 10, 2023, 7:35:56 PM IST Google I/O 2023: Pixel 7a available in India via Flipkart

In India, the handset will debut on May 11th, the day after the I/O event. Flipkart has already created a microsite for his upcoming Pixel 7a smartphone, which reads, “New Google Pixel smartphone coming soon!” See you on May 11th. ”

May 10, 2023, 07:22:05 PM IST Google I/O 2023: Pixel 7a prices are as follows

MySmartPrice reports that the 128 GB variant of the phone costs SGD749, equivalent to around S$46,000. The report cites Singapore-based retailers as sources of information.Click to read full text

May 10, 2023, 7:19:44 PM IST Google I/O 2023: Alleged specs of affordable phone Pixel 7a leaked ahead of event

Google India has already confirmed the Pixel 7a launch in India. Rumor has it that the phone will be powered by a Google Tensor G2 processor and could run Android 14 out of the box. The smartphone is likely to get a modern camera system that combines a 64MP primary camera with a 12MP ultra-wide sensor.Click here to read more

May 10, 2023, 07:02:48 PM IST Google I/O 2023: AI Expects Major Announcements Related to Bard Chatbot

Google announced an AI chatbot earlier this year. In today’s hardware announcement, Google will be making major announcements on the development of generative AI during the conference.

May 10, 2023, 06:43:54 PM IST Google I/O 2023: This year marks the event’s 15th anniversary

The first event was held in May 2006 with just 100 participants. The event was held at the Googleplex on Google’s Mountain View campus. Google skipped his 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

May 10, 2023, 06:17:22 PM IST Google I/O 2023: Android 14 Brings Multi-Device Compatibility?

The future is multi-device. Learn how to develop high-quality apps for big screens, foldables, and Wear OS with #GoogleIO. Set a reminder for May 10th,” tweeted the official Android Developers handle.

May 10, 2023, 5:49:18 PM IST Google I/O 2023: Watch the first official teaser for Pixel Fold May 10, 2023, 5:47:39 PM IST

Google has confirmed that it will unveil its first foldable smartphone at tonight’s event. He also shared a teaser for his upcoming Pixel Fold phone.

Google Pixel Fold May 10, 2023 5:24:48 PM IST Google I/O 2023: Timing

The Google I/O 2023 pre-show kicks off at 9:30am PT and the event kicks off with the Google Keynote at 10am PT. That is 10:30 PM (IST).

May 10, 2023, 05:22:13 PM IST Google I/O 2023: What does Google I/O mean?

Google says in a blog post that both origins are true, but there’s more to the story. He said he held a Developer Day.

It revolved around the Google Maps API, the first public developer tool released the year before. With just 100 attendees, the event was held at his Googleplex on his Mountain View campus and was a fraction of the size of his I/O event today. ”

A year later, our suite of developer tools has grown significantly and we needed a bigger event to showcase our products and engage with our growing developer community. Thus, I/O was born. ”

May 10, 2023, 05:20:12 PM IST Google I/O 2023: How Google’s Annual Event Is Named

In a blog post, Google gives two possible explanations behind the name. The first is that the name stands for input/output and refers to the computational concept of “an interface between a computer system and the outside world. The second explanation is that I/O stands for open innovation. ‘ also matches. event well.

May 10, 2023, 05:16:09 PM IST Google I/O 2023: What to Expect

Expect major announcements at the Google I/O 2023 annual developer event, including Android 14, Pixel’s first foldable phone, an affordable version of the Pixel 7 phone, the second-generation Pixel Watch, and more. The company will also make a number of AI-related announcements.Click here to read more

May 10, 2023, 5:11:39 PM IST Google I/O 2023: First In-Person Event After COVID Pandemic

This year’s I/O event will be the first in-person I/O event since the Covid-19 pandemic began in 2020.

