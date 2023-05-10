Informatica Deepens Partnership with Google Cloud, Announcing SaaS Master Data Management Natively Available on Google Cloud to Deliver Trusted Data





Informatica Intelligent Data Management Cloud is Now Available on Google Cloud in the EU Region and Available in the Marketplace

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 10, 2023 – Informatica (NYSE: INFA), a leader in enterprise cloud data management, further strengthens its relationship with Google Cloud, putting even more power in the hands of its customers with two new developments. give Launch of Informaticas Intelligent Master. Data Management Software-as-a-Service (Intelligent MDM) is native to Google Cloud, and Informaticas’ comprehensive Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC) is on his Google Cloud in Europe. The announcement was made at Informatica World 2023, the company’s annual customer conference in Las Vegas.

A key component of Informatica’s Secret Sauce is the breadth and depth of our strategic partnerships. We are excited to extend our partnership with Google Cloud to bring industry-leading cloud data management solutions to more organizations. Officer of Informatica. With MDM SaaS, customers can be confident that the data they rely on to make critical business decisions is unified and accurate. European organizations, on the other hand, can solve all their data needs through a best-of-breed solution integrated into a single her IDMC platform. Informatica helps users of the Google Cloud ecosystem understand, empower, and ultimately leverage this data.

Multi-domain intelligent MDM SaaS powered by Informaticas AI on Google Cloud provides a trusted, holistic view of your entire data environment across all business domains, from customers, suppliers and products to employees, locations and industry-specific assets. provide to customers. It allows you to consolidate and streamline hundreds of disparate data sources into a single authoritative version of the truth, or golden record, for all your critical business operations. This makes business processes more efficient and provides reliable business insights.This is because Informatica [LB1] 2022 Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer: Customers Choice for Master Data Management Solutions.

IDMC on Google Cloud in Europe addresses data sovereignty and localization issues established by the General Data Protection Regulation and similar laws. Organizations based in Europe can now deploy IDMC workloads within the EU. This keeps customer data and metadata in the region. This gives you the confidence that you can leverage the comprehensive benefits of IDMC to successfully manage and maximize your data without sacrificing innovation or violating strict compliance requirements.

Informaticas SaaS MDM for Google Cloud and IDMC for Google Cloud in Europe are now available for purchase from Google Cloud Marketplace. This allows an organization to purchase his IDMC as a SaaS MDM through Google Cloud Billing.

Gerrit Kazmaier, vice president/general manager of data analytics and business intelligence at Google, said: cloud. We are excited to add the Informaticas SaaS MDM solution to the Google Cloud Marketplace. This empowers customers to achieve better business outcomes based on a single, trusted record for deeper analysis.

Informatica and its MDM solutions are the true engine of our digital transformation efforts, enabling us to create a more trusted and comprehensive lens of customer data. Stephen Lee, Director of Enterprise Data Engineering Data Strategy and Enablement at TELUS, said: Now, with the addition of integration with Google Cloud, one of his leading cloud partners, he can reap the benefits of working with Google Cloud to help his changing business adapt to his needs and customer demands. I am now able to respond appropriately.

Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer: Master Data Management Solutions, Peer Contributor, 21 June 2022

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end-users based on their experience with the vendors listed on the platform and should not be construed as statements of fact and represents the views of Gartner or its affiliates. It doesn’t represent either. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in this content, and disclaims any warranties regarding its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. NO WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, ARE MADE.

About Informatica:

Informatica (NYSE: INFA), the leader in enterprise cloud data management, brings data to life by enabling enterprises to realize the transformative power of their most important asset. We launched the Informatica Intelligent Data Management Cloud, a new category of software powered by AI and an end-to-end data management platform that connects, manages, integrates, and democratizes data across any multi-cloud, hybrid system. (IDMC) was created. It also enables companies to modernize their business strategies and move forward. Customers in over 100 countries and 85 of the Fortune 100 rely on Informatica to drive their data-driven digital transformation. Informatica. Where data comes to life.

