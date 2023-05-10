Pressure BioSciences Pressure-based technology is poised to drive innovation and growth in the fluid life sciences sector





SEASTON, Massachusetts/ACCESSWIRE/May 10, 2023/The life sciences sector, often considered recession-proof, has faced a staggering amount of uncertainty over the past few years, with up to 80% It says companies are suffering from the negative impact of the macro economy. A situation that rocked markets around the world.

But even as inflation and supply chain disruptions continue to put pressure on the sector, industry leaders are optimistic that innovation and adaptation can keep life sciences resilient. What will shape the industry in the industry and how Pressure BioSciences (OTCQB:PBIO) is positioned to capitalize on new opportunities across the sector.

$200 Billion Patent Cliffs are Redistributing Market Share and Rebalancing Portfolios

Only 7% of specialty drugs on the market today have biosimilar competitors in the United States. This is because between 2020 and 2030, drug patents that together generate $200 billion in annual sales will lose patent protection. This is spurring unprecedented expansion in the biosimilars market, which is growing at an estimated compound annual growth rate of 56% from its $15 billion in 2020 to over $60 billion by 2030. .

For brands that originally benefited from that exclusivity, the so-called patent cliff represents a painful transition period as revenues take a hit and they are forced to find other ways to make up for their losses. , particularly for small and medium-sized biotech and pharmaceutical companies, the patent cliff represents an opportunity to develop biosimilars to compete against these previously off-limits drugs.

Thanks to a shortened Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval process, biosimilar drugs can get to market cheaper and faster. The median cost of developing a new drug is about $1 billion, while biosimilars cost only $100-300 million. Low development costs enable companies to provide drugs to patients at a fraction of the cost. Usually about 30% cheaper than the original drug.

For PBI, the growing biosimilar market is ripe for the pressure-based BaroFold system. The company provides researchers with precise control over how they manipulate the unfolding and refolding of key protein drug candidates and other cellular material for numerous leading biologics in development. designed the platform. The increased precision enabled by the BaroFold system can improve the efficiency of the manufacturing process and the quality of the final drug candidate. But it also has the potential to raise the bar on the safety and efficacy of manufactured medicines, giving biopharma the opportunity to launch biosimilars that are not only more affordable, but more effective. give.

Biopharmaceutical companies are betting big on cannabis

In 2018, Jazz Pharma’s Epidiolex, a seizure treatment, became the first and only cannabis-derived prescription drug to receive FDA approval. Since then, more and more clinical trials have been underway to develop other treatments that take advantage of the plant’s medicinal uses, but complex regulations have added so many extra steps and redundancies that approval has been delayed. It’s getting very late.

Last December, President Biden signed the Medical Marijuana and Cannabidiol Research Expansion Act into a weedy regulatory landscape. Drug developers no longer need to seek separate approval from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). He also sets the DEA’s mission to shorten the DEA’s registration and review process and ensure an adequate and uninterrupted supply of marijuana for researchers working on new treatments.

Earlier that same year, Jazz began building a $100 million manufacturing facility dedicated to producing cannabis-based pharmaceuticals. Meanwhile, Brains Bioceutical Corp, the world’s largest cannabinoid maker, struck a landmark CBD supply deal with Brazilian pharmaceutical giant Prati Donaduzzi in April.

PBI’s UltraShear™ Technology (UST™) platform is specifically designed to produce high quality CBD nanoemulsions. This is done by breaking down the CBD oil into very small droplets, effectively making them water soluble. can be converted into something that can be absorbed by

For pharmaceutical companies working with cannabis-derived therapeutics, improving its absorption is key to developing drugs that offer more precise dosing and have more consistent and reliable therapeutic effects. Due to the low and unpredictable absorption rates of cannabis-derived compounds, it could be a game-changer for medical cannabis research, which has been plagued with promising but inconsistent clinical results.

Featured photo by Julia Koblitz on Unsplash.

contact:

Ken Micciche: Director of Business Development

[email protected]

Source: Pressure BioSciences Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.accesswire.com/753930/Pressure-BioSciences-Pressure-Based-Tech-Is-Ready-To-Spur-Innovation-And-Growth-In-A-Life-Sciences-Sector-In-Flux The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos