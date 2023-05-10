Google Pixel 7a appears to be on sale ahead of official launch





Pixel 7a(?). (Source: Swapper)

The Pixel 7a hasn’t been announced by Google yet, but it’s already listed in some form on US online marketplace Swappa. A popular source for used smartphones has a page for newer mid-range handsets, as well as multiple listings of handsets purported to be on hand. They all offer similarly strong hints regarding the 7a’s specs and color options ahead of the official announcement.

The Pixel 7a is reportedly slated for its next release, possibly gifted with house-branded Buds. However, if you want to take your chances of being “first to get it”, it looks like you can take your chances on a less official channel.

The last addition to the rumored 7 series joined Swappa rather than Amazon’s 6a predecessor. A total of four different highly rated sellers posted his eight listings for the same new smartphone.

They are all described as being in “new” or “new” condition, with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, and in snow, sea, or charcoal (white, blue, and grey, respectively). increase.

Some of the devices will be sealed in their original packaging, but some of the boxes have been opened, suggesting that Google has included a USB type charging cable with this device (rumored to be similar to the 7). It is said that it was revealed again that it plans to ship. -C adapter only.

None of the sellers have clarified exactly how they got their hands on the units prior to official pre-orders, though some have hinted that some may be review units. is one or two people. Either way, their asking price of $469 to $499 may or may not be indicative of the 7a’s actual launch date price.

Deirdre O Donnell

I became a professional writer and editor immediately after graduating. My degree is in biomedicine. But they led to my experience in the biotechnology field, which convinced me that it could revolutionize our health, the environment and our lives in general. Over time, this evolved into a thorough interest in more aspects of technology. I can’t write enough about the latest electronics, gadgets and innovations. My other interests include imaging, astronomy, and streaming of all things. Oh, and coffee.

